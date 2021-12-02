JONESVILLE — Santa Claus is coming to town.
O’ St. Nick himself will make a stop at the historic T.C. Lindsey General Store in Jonesville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 as part of the store’s annual Christmas party and pictures with Santa event.
The store, one of the region’s oldest and most unique general stores left in Texas, recently reopened for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the store also did some renovating and updates.
“This year, renovation work on the 100 year old building has only recently been competed and includes the installation of a handicap ramp,” Marty Vaughan said. “Until late November of this year, customers called in their orders and picked them up on Saturdays outside at the loading dock. Now that the renovations are done, customers can come inside the old country store. The business which has been serving the Ark-La-Tex since 1847. If customers prefer to call to arrange to pick up their orders outside, they may continue to do so.”
Vaughan said the store has been in continuous operation since 1847 and is a Harrison County historic site. It was also featured in Texas Highways Magazine and was on the “Texas Bucket List” television program. A number of movies have also been filmed at the old store, including NBC’s remake of the Long Hot Summer with Don Johnson, Cybill Shepherd, Jason Robards, and Eva Gardner and several Walt Disney television movies have used the store as a setting. Next year will be the 175th year that the business has been in operation and a big celebration will be planned, she said.
At the annual Christmas party, the store will feature deals on several favorite products, light refreshments for guests and pictures with Santa.
The store is located at 2293 Farm Road 134 in Jonesville, about 2 miles north of Interstate 20 exit 633 near Waskom.
For more information on the store call (903) 687-3382 during store hours which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or follow the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/T-C-Lindsey-Co-General-Store-191396888031/