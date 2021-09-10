“You are loved,” is the resounding message inscribed on one of the 135 cards Syble Elliot, a resident of Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab, received on Thursday as she celebrated her 99th birthday.
Elliot, a longtime figure of the historic TC Lindsey & Co. General Store where she worked for 60 years, was joined by her TC Lindsay Store family, including co-owner Marty Vaughan and manager John Miller.
“I worked with her for 20 years at the store. She’s like a grandmother to me,” said Miller.
Elliot, affectionately called “Ms. Syble,” has been a residence of Marshall Manor since 2017. The staff said she loves sharing stories of her days at the historic Jonesville store.
“She was our clerk and she never met a stranger,” shared Vaughan, co-owner. Ms. Syble lived in Jonesville up until the time she came to the nursing home.
“She loved our store,” said Vaughan.
Ms. Syble had been such a vital part of the general store that the establishment made a goal to present her with 99 birthday cards in honor of her birthday, and invited customers and friends from near and far on Facebook to contribute a card to be given to her on the special day.
To their surprise, she was showered with more than they imagined.
“They have so many cards, it’s going to take her a day or two to go through them,” Martha Malone, admissions administrator at Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab, teased, getting tickled pink.
Ms. Syble was visibly moved by the gesture.
“Thank you nice people,” she said as she read the cards, one-by-one. “That’s so sweet.”
Mia Williams, Ms. Syble’s certified nursing assistant at the nursing and rehab center, shared how much of a gem the honoree is to the Marshall Manor staff, too. The two are stuck together like glue, as Ms. Syble likes trailing her, and Williams enjoys making sure the resident is stocked with her favorite soda — a refreshing cold, diet Dr. Pepper.
“You can’t help but get attached to her,” said Williams, describing Ms. Syble as family.