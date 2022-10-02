A historical marker honoring Marshall’s Fred Lewis, an African-American community leader and a champion of full voting rights for Black citizens of Harrison County, will be unveiled this month.
The Starr Family Home State Historical Site is planning a dedication ceremony for a new historical marker being installed on the site on Oct. 7 starting at 10 a.m. with a dedication ceremony and ending around 11:30 a.m. with a reception at the Blake School House on the property.
“He did a lot in the community, he was a mover and shaker,” said Barbara Judkins with the Starr Home, “People don’t know his name, and they should. He did herculean things in his lifetime.”
The effort to get a historical marker honoring Lewis has been one that Judkins has been working to achieve since she first heard Lewis’s story in 2014.
“It really has been a pet project for me, because he really is someone who we should pay homage to,” Judkins said.
She explained that the project also has a personal connection to her, with her own daughter currently attending Wiley College, Lewis’s alma mater.
The life of Fred Lewis
Lewis was born in 1912 in Marion County, completing his early schooling in Jefferson before moving to Marshall due to the fact that there were no schools past early education for African-Americans in the area.
Both of Lewis’s parents died when he was young, with his father remarrying before he died, leaving Lewis with a younger half sister Mildred whom he lived with in Marshall along with her mother.
“I think she (Mildred’s mother) knew that he was incredibly smart, even then, and he had him come live with them in Marshall so he could continue his education,” Judkins said.
Lewis graduated top of his class at Marshall Central High and went on to attend Wiley College, where he graduated after seven years — doing a semester of class and then working a semester to pay for both his own education and Mildred’s in the midst of the great depression.
The relationship between Lewis and the Starr family began in 1936 while he was attending Wiley College, where he worked for Mrs. LH Spellings, the sister of Mrs. Arthur Blake and the daughter of James Harper Starr.
Lewis continued to work for the family after graduating Wiley College in 1938, while also working as a teacher in Marion County and Bowie County until he was drafted into the Navy in 1943.
During his time in the Navy, Lewis realized that many of the other men in the segregated unit he was assigned to were illiterate, and he took it upon him and a few other Wiley College graduates to teach the men to read while they were stationed together.
After World War II ended and Lewis was discharged from the Navy, he was offered another position with the Starr Family, when Mrs. Arthur Blake requested that Lewis work to keep up the Marshall property.
Lewis was expected to return to his teaching position, and told Blake as much. The two went through a negotiation period, but Blake was adamant about wanting Lewis to remain and care for the property, with the final agreement corresponding Lewis’s salary with the family alongside teachers’ salaries in the area.
In his own words, Lewis described the time working with the Starr family as “some of the most enjoyable years of his life” in a memoir he wrote on his time working there.
“We loved each other and understood each other. She was a Christian in practice and always willing to help someone,” Lewis said about Blake.
During this time, Lewis was also elected as secretary of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, back when association with the organization was enough to threaten members jobs and lives.
Lewis worked with the organization for many years, working as one of the main voices in the group’s lawsuit against the Harrison County Democratic Party in 1948, which still did not allow Black community members to vote in the primary election.
He worked for years to see the lawsuit through, and the local NAACP chapter won the legal battle in October 1951.
This meant that Black citizens in the county were now able to fully participate in the democratic process, where as before they were unable to vote in the only election that mattered, the one that determined who would represent each party on the ballot.
Lewis continued to work with the Starr family until 1954, when he returned to teaching, taking a position teaching sixth grade students at Dogan Elementary School under Principal Price T. Young.
After Young retired, Lewis was elevated to the position of principal, which he held until his retirement in 1978.
Then in 1981, Lewis was positioned on the Marshall school board, where he served for years working to assist the school district through a wide range of issues before growing hearing loss prevented him from continuing the work in a way he wanted to.
However, Lewis wasn’t done yet; rather he began work at Wiley College as the director of the National Alumni Association, where he remained on staff until he was 81.
Lewis was also very active throughout his life at his church, Ebenezer United Methodist, where he served in almost every volunteer position the parish had to offer.
Then around 2005, Lewis reconnected with the woman who was to become his third wife, after being twice widowed, Johnnie Neely, who lived in Memphis Tenn. Lewis died later that year.