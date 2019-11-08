Mini films, interactive stations and more are in store as the Harrison County Historical Museum plans to unveil its highly anticipated “Service and Sacrifice” permanent military exhibit at a special grand opening, set for 10 a.m., Saturday, at Memorial City Hall.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is very excited about the opening of 'Service & Sacrifice',” said executive director, Becky Palmer, sharing it has been 10 years in the making.
“This has been a long-awaited goal; and we’re about to see all the hard work, all the donations, all the grant funds come to fruition,” she said.
Through a collection of well-preserved artifacts and collections, the world-class military museum will honor Harrison County veterans of all eras, from the Civil War through the most recent wars in Iraq and the Gulf.
Admission into the grand opening is free for veterans and active duty military, and a donation for all others.
For the big grand opening day, festivities will kick off at 10 a.m., featuring Marshall High School ROTC and the Patriot Guard. It will be a come and go occasion until 2 p.m.