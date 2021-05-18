History was made and appreciated Sunday, May 16, as the city of Marshall Historical Landmark Preservation Board and the Harrison County Historical Commission presented their annual awards.
The awards presentation occurred in the 1901 historical Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
Thomas Speir, chairman of the Harrison County Historical Commission kicked off the event by presenting three awards.
The commission awarded John Ray Fortune the Max Lale Award for Historic Preservation. Fortune was not able to accept the award so fellow friend and Optimist Club member Richard Magrill accepted the honor on his behalf.
Dr. Robert E. Graves was presented the commission’s Marjorie Perkins Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award. The award was presented due to Dr. Graves work on the The Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center and Collection Center.
The Marshall News Messenger received an Award of Merit from the commission for preserving Harrison County’s cultural and historic resources. The award was presented to the newspaper for their continued work in capturing the county’s history within the pages of the newspaper and such items as ‘History From Our Files.’
Editor Wyndi Veigel accepted the award and thanked the commission for the privilege of covering the county’s history.
The next part of the program included more than 15 awards from the city’s Historic Landmark Preservation Board presented by Tony Crosby.
The owners of Pilates and Yoga on the Square, located at 106 West Burleson, were presented an award for the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of a historic building.
Brad and Bart Howlett and Stephanie Huffman were presented an award for the 1930s Old City Laundry building for the total renovation and adaptive reuse of a historic building. The building is located at 208 East Burleson.
Paige Yohn was presented an award for 1930s buildings located at 302-304 North Washington. The award was presented for the exterior renovation of the two historic buildings.
Marcial and Evelyn Avelar was presented with an award for work completed on the 1855 home at 314 Austin Street. The award was given for the exterior restoration of a historic building.
Lucretia Scoufos and Jesse Snowden received an award for the 1916 home located at 700 West Rusk. They were presented for the restoration and rehabilitation of a historic building.
Don and Lori Henson were presented an award for a 1889 building located at 505 East Rusk. The award was presented for the exterior restoration of a historic building.
Stoney Thomas with Edward Jones was presented an award for the 1908 building at 1103 South Washington. The award was presented for the exterior renovation and adaptive use of a historic building.
The Bishop Blue Foundation was presented an award for a 1930s building located at 1401 Herndon. The award was presented for the exterior restoration and adaptive use of a historic building.
Mr. and Mrs. Grady Lee were presented an award for their 1896 building at 207 North Grove. The award was presented for the continuing care and protection of a historic building.
Ms. Rhonda Thomas, owner of Rose Cottage, built in the 1900s, received an award for exterior painting and care of a historic building. The cottage is located at 601 East Rusk Street.
Stephanie Gorski received an award for a 1895 building located at 703 East Rusk. The award was presented for the exterior stabilization and porch repair of a historic building.
Connie Horton received an award for the 1900s building located at 707 East Rusk. The award was presented for the exterior and interior rehabilitation of the building.
Mrs. Jeri Charles received an award for her 1920s building located at 1004 South Washington. The award was presented for the complete rehabilitation of a historic building.
Mr. and Mrs. Randy Langley were presented an award for a 1940s building located at 108 Johnson Street. The award was presented for the repair of porch columns and painting.
The award was presented for the exterior and interior rehabilitation of a historic building.
Michael and Alaina Jones were presented an award for their 1900 building located at 305 South Griss. The award was presented for the exterior and interior rehabilitation for a historic building.
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Devereaux were presented an award for their 1915 building located at 301 North Grove. The award was presented for the exterior and interior rehabilitation of a historic building.
After the awards were presented, a reception was held for the award recipients.