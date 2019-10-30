The fall event of History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference in downtown Jefferson is set for Saturday and it’s a full day of guest speakers and lecturers, vendors, a gallery with a Shreveport medium and special nighttime investigations of some of the historic bayou town’s most notorious haunts.
The biannual event hosted each spring and fall connects history lovers, paranormal lovers and the curious for a day of sharing research, investigation methods, theories, ghost stories and historical facts.
The event, founded by historian and owner of the famous Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour Jodi Breckenridge, boasts a sold out event each year.
“We usually sell out and we have sold more pre-bought tickets than we normally do by this time,” Breckenridge said. “That’s why I added the seventh investigation location this year.”
The nighttime investigations, which allow guests to do conduct their own paranormal investigation in small groups at some of Jefferson’s most haunted locations, include two brand new homes this year.
“We have more locations this year and I’ve taken two out and added two brand new ones,” she said. “The Benefield House and Heather’s Guest House are the new ones this year. I took out the Old Mill Antique Store since it’s included on my ghost walk tour. The Culberson House is back this year — it’s been several years since it was on the investigation list, and it used to be owned by the father of a Texas governor.”
In addition to hands on ghost hunting, conference goers get to hear from some of the top lecturers and speakers in the historical and paranormal fields.
“We’ve got some really neat speakers that come including Mark Spencer, who is a professor at an Arkansas college,” Breckenridge said. “He bought a historical home that turned out to be haunted and wrote a book about it called, ‘The Haunted Love Story.’”
Also returning this year to speak is Tui Snider, the author of several travel books, who will speak on, “The Great Texas Air Ship Mystery of 1897.”
“That will be interesting and then we have Greg Lawson returning, a former police officer who will be speaking on, ‘Cryptid Crimes — True Murders Attributed to Strange Creatures,’” she said. “We also have Larry Flackman who will speak on, ‘The Haunted Mind — How neuro-science underlies supernatural perception,’ which deals with why people think they’re having a paranormal experience.”
Also returning this year is Shreveport medium Dakota Lawrence who will host a gallery at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets to the gallery are $40 and sold separately from the conference event. Tickets to the gallery can be reserved in advance online but must be paid for at the door the day of the event.
Tickets to the History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference may be purchased in advance online at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com or by calling 903-601-3375.
Tickets to the conference are $75 each for a VIP ticket, which includes both the daytime speakers and vendors, as well as the nighttime investigations. Tickets to the daytime speakers and vendors are $35 each and tickets to the nighttime investigations only are $50 each.
Tickets to Breckenridge’s Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour are $15 each and may be purchased online. The tour is held at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night.