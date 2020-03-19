JEFFERSON — Even ghosts, goblins and Bigfoot are fearful of the little virus that’s sweeping the globe.
Coronavirus has now made its way into the paranormal realm, causing scheduling havoc for Jefferson’s bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference set for April 4 at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center.
History, Haunts and Legends brings hundreds to Jefferson each spring and fall to hear first hand from some of the top authors in the paranormal field. Guests can also take part in a nighttime ghost hunting investigation inside some of Jefferson’s most active homes and buildings.
The event normally consists of the daytime speakers, presenters, vendors, and authors, followed by guests breaking into small groups for building investigations but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this spring’s event will only consist of the nighttime investigations.
“Never in the years that we have been holding HHL have we ever had to change a date,” Founder Jodi Breckenridge said Tuesday. “This is all unprecedented. A global pandemic is out of our control. We have been working diligently to make a plan to appease those who are still wanting to attend an event on April 4. Moving the event ahead a month is not feasible as our event venue is not available until August, and certain speakers and locations would also not be available at that time.“
Breckenridge said pushing the event back to August doesn’t make sense when the fall conference is set for just a few months after.
“We have our fall event on Nov. 7 so it makes no sense to move the spring event to August,” she said. “We have three investigation teams and three locations that are willing to let us still do nighttime investigations on April 4. We are moving the spring HHL event to November 7 to be combined with our fall event - making one huge, phenomenal event.“
Breckenridge said tickets already purchased for the April 4 event will be honored this fall or for the spring 2021 event.
“This pandemic has been a nightmare for us financially, as things have already been paid for and the event was two weeks away,” she said. “Your tickets are good and will be honored at all times until used, for our fall event, or next spring, your choice. They are also good for the April 4 investigations if you wish to still come to Jefferson on April 4. The tickets are good for both the April 4 investigations and the Nov. 7 combined event.”
Breckenridge said she will keep guests updated if any other changes happen.
”We are monitoring the situation and if the government should completely shut down even the investigations on April 4, we would still schedule those investigations in a month or two when permitted,” she said. “Please send us a call or text 903-601-3375 letting us know if you will be coming on April 4 for the nighttime investigations. We appreciate all of you and your understanding in this situation, and look forward to seeing all of you.”
Breckenridge, a historian and owner of the famous Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour, which has been featured on the Travel Channel, SciFi Channel and many others, boasts a sold out conference each year.
The nighttime investigations allow guests to conduct their own paranormal investigation in small groups at some of Jefferson’s most haunted locations.
Tickets to the fall History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference may be purchased in advance online at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com or by calling 903-601-3375.
Tickets to the conference are $75 each for a VIP ticket, which includes both the daytime speakers and vendors, as well as the nighttime investigations. Tickets to the daytime speakers and vendors are $35 each and tickets to the nighttime investigations only are $50 each.
Tickets to Breckenridge’s Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour are $15 each and may be purchased online. The tour is held at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night.