JEFFERSON — Dust off the flashlights and grab the trap, it's time to hunt some ghosts and learn some local history during the bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference in Jefferson on April 17.
Founded by Jodi Breckenridge, owner of the Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour in downtown Jefferson, the conference offers day time guest speakers and presenters that include paranormal and historical authors, researchers and investigators. Special night time investigations allow guests to break into small groups and conduct paranormal investigations of some of the most haunted and notorious homes and buildings in Jefferson.
"This conference is for those who love history, mystery, and the unexplained," Breckenridge said. "The conference embraces history, parapsychology, Bigfoot, antique collections, Victorian era cemeteries, ghosts and more."
The daytime portion includes more than 20 special guest speakers and presenters at the Jefferson Transportation Center. Speakers will offer presentations and book signings while vendors will be set up throughout the day for shopping and experimenting with ghost hunting tools and more.
Guests can purchase tickets to either the daytime or nighttime only portions or a combination ticket of both.
Breckenridge said some of the presenters and guest speakers from previous events will return while other presenters and speakers are new, like medium April Roane who will offer special gallery readings for a fee of $40.
This spring's presenters include returning speakers Jefferson Hotel owner Jeromy Jones, Jefferson author Mitch Whitington, Texas Bigfoot Conference Founder Craig Woolheater, Nikki Folsom, Dan Duke, Tui Snider, Dr. Rita Louise, Larry Flaxman, Teresa Duke, John Cappello and more.
Topics for presentations range from the Historic Jefferson Hotel, Bigfoot and other Caddo Lake area creatures, haunted hotspots of Jefferson, Victorian era funeral customs, Hollywood deaths and paranormal activities, genealogies, cemeteries, ghost hunting tools and techniques and more.
Tickets to the daytime, nighttime or both can be purchased in advance online at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com. If purchasing tickets online, guests must use a computer or laptop as tickets will not go through on a cell phone. For help purchasing tickets or for more information, call Breckenridge at 903-601-3375. If still available, tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event.
Presentations begin at 8 a.m. on April 17 at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitors Center, located at 305 East Austin Street.
Breckenridge will also hold her Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night starting off at the Historic Kahn Saloon on Austin Street. Tickets for the ghost walk are also available online.