JEFFERSON — Fans from all over descended on downtown Jefferson Saturday with ghost hunting equipment and other tools needed to seek out the mysterious entities and creatures from other realms as part of the bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference.
Popular Jefferson Ghost Walk Founder Jodi Breckenridge welcomes guests from all over the country each spring and fall to hear from guest speakers and experts in the fields of all things paranormal during the conference.
Following the daytime presentations and vendor booths, guests embark on their own paranormal investigations at historic and reportedly haunted downtown Jefferson locations.
This year’s guests heard on Saturday from Jefferson author and The Grove owner Mitch Whitington who has penned several books about historic sites and haunted locations throughout East Texas and beyond. On Saturday, Whitington spoke to a group about the Del Rio, Texas Roswell style incident that involved U.S. Air Force Pilot Robert Willingham witnessing an UFO crash on the Texas and Mexico border in 1955 and the subsequent government cover up that followed.
Guests on Saturday were also able to check out dozens of paranormal vendor booths that offered everything from books, pictures, ghost hunting equipment, crystals and more.
This fall’s conference also had some new special guests as TV’s Tennessee Wraith Chasers gave a daytime presentation and joined groups as they investigated haunted Jefferson locations during the nighttime tours.
This year’s investigation locations included two new spots at the Rowell/Myers Building and the Old River City Mercantile. Other locations this year included the Claiborne House, the Benefield House, The Old Mill and the Jefferson Hotel. In addition to searching for the paranormal at each location, Breckenridge also offers a historical accounting of the building and its place in the city throughout time.
In addition to the bi-annual conference, Breckenridge also hosts the Jefferson Ghost Walk tours every Friday and Saturday night year round in downtown Jefferson.
To learn more about the conference or visit the ghost walk tour, visit Breckenridge’s website at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com.