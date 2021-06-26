Five museums in five days was the goal for participants in the History Rocks day camp this week, as they ventured to local attractions, learning about the history of Marshall and Harrison County.
“We love day camp and this is a service of the Harrison County Historical Museum, funded by the Jonesville Foundation,” said Becky Palmer, director of the Harrison County Historical Museum.
The camp drew 36 participants, ranging from first through fifth grade. The camp kicked off Monday at the historical museum. The adventure continued Tuesday at the T&P Historic Depot.
Palmer said Wednesday was “a page well-written” as the Michelson Museum of Art let imaginations soar to distant lands and ancient lore, during their visit there.
“Paint and pencil, rocks telling stories through Native American symbols…we loved it,” Palmer said of their visit to the Michelson Museum of Art.
“Day four was truly historic at the beautiful Starr Family State Historic Site,” Palmer added. “We went back in time inside the home, played games that required no electricity and had a dance party.”
On Friday, the campers took a trip back in time as they toured the new Service & Sacrifice permanent military exhibit, honoring the veterans of Harrison County.
“There were listening stations, touch screens and movies in our theater,” said Palmer. “Plus, we ate ice cream, courtesy of The General Store downtown.”
Jane Jimerson, an incoming fifth grader, said she always enjoys the History Rocks day camp.
“I like that we get to go to different places and learn about the history of different places,” said Jane. “That’s what interests me.”
Friday was her first time at the new Service and Sacrifice Museum.
“I like it a lot,” said Jane.
Palmer thanked all partnering museums for hosting participants at their sites.
“We appreciate them,” Palmer said of all the partnering museums.
She said the historical museum is pleased to be able to sponsor the camp again after a two-year hiatus, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been two years since we’ve had one, and we were a little rusty, but we got it all done, and everybody had a good time,” said Palmer. “We’re glad to have the kids back in our spaces, at all the museums.”
Registration for next year is the third Friday in May.
“Mark your calendars,” Palmer said.