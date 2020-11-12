The Harrison County Extension of the Texas A&M Agrilife is hosting a holiday food drive this year to benefit Mission Marshall Food Pantry.
Extension officer Matt Garrett said that the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Leadership Advisory Board and the Harrison County 4-H Council are looking to team up with the community to make sure that Mission Marshall is well stocked for the upcoming holidays.
“This is a chance to make a difference in our community. Mission Marshall provides food at no cost for low-income families, senior citizens, and individuals in need throughout our county,” Garrett said.
County extension officer Louraiseal McDonald said that the extension office wanted to support the work of Mission Marshall, who feed between 300 and 500 local families every month.
16 percent of Harrison County residents are food insecure, with 20 percent of Marshall citizens below the poverty line. According to McDonald, over 50 percent of local residents qualify for the pantry services provided by Mission Marshall.
“With COVID-19 these numbers have definitely increased,” McDonald said.
To help encourage community organizations to participate in the event there will be a friendly competition to see which organizations or businesses can raise the most canned goods for the event.
Participants will be in four categories, including youth organizations, government departments, adult organizations and businesses with prizes awarded to the winners of each category.
“I encourage everyone to join us in our efforts to help our neighbors. 2020 has shown us many uncertainties and many families using Mission Marshall may not have had to use them last year,” Garrett said. “Let us come together and make a difference.”
Accepted donations for this event are the following:
- Canned pumpkin
- Canned Yams
- Canned Cranberry Sauce
- Box Stuffing
- Dry Macaroni
- Canned Tuna or Chicken
- Canned Green Beans
- Rice
- Cream of Mushroom
- Evaporated Milk
- Gravy Mix
- Jell-O or Pudding Mix
Though, McDonald added that all donations of canned goods will be accepted.
The drive will run now through Dec. 17 this year, with volunteers collecting donations on two separate dates, Nov. 20 and Dec. 17.
McDonald asked that all participating groups count the number of cans prior to both pick ups, and take a photo of the donation, sending both via email to either herself at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or to kelsie.hopkins@ag.tamu.edu.
McDonald said that a vast number of community organizations have already signed up to participate in the event, with all offering local drop off locations for donated goods.
Community organizations or businesses interested in participating in the event can still join the competition by emailing kelsie.hopkins@ag.tamu.edu or calling the office at 903-935-8413 to be added to list of pick up locations.