After months and month of building, planning and waiting, Subrina Robinson and her two daughters are finally settled in their new home at 2207 Franklin St. in Marshall thanks to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.
“It is almost unreal, I still sit here sometimes and think to myself that wow you know, this is really my home,” Robinson said.
Robinson was selected for the program after submitting an application many years ago, and she has been working with Habitat for Humanity for months throughout the completion of the project.
Individuals are able to enroll in the organization’s home ownership program through its application process, which includes income and residency eligibility and an in-depth background and credit screening.
Habitat CEO LaJuan Hollis previously told the News Messenger that when someone is accepted into the program, the household agrees to partner with Habitat to help build and then to buy the home at cost with an affordable mortgage provided by Habitat. The future homeowner makes a one percent down payment and contributes 350 sweat equity hours building their home, as well as others’ homes.
Homeowners must additionally complete 59 hours of homeowner education. Hollis said that the curriculum for the program includes financial literacy, the basics of property ownership, taxes, protecting your investment, basic home maintenance, the importance of civic engagement and the good neighbor standard.
“NE Texas Habitat is the only organization in the three-county area that provides the opportunity to build self-reliance, security and stability by constructing and selling decent and affordable homes at cost, with an affordable mortgage to individuals that otherwise cannot qualify for conventional loans based on their income. Likewise, Habitat’s critical repair program is the only one of its kind, correcting safety and health hazards in the homes of lower income senior citizens, persons living with disabilities and military veterans,” Hollis said previously.
The Robinson family was able to complete all of these requirements and complete the building of their new home in May this year, and have officially now settled into the new house.
Robinson said that her and her two daughters are still in the process of making the house their own, with each of her children making plans to decorate their own rooms how they see fit.
“I am very fortunate, I just really want to thank God because I have been blessed, we are just so grateful for this,” she said, emphasizing that the family plans to live in the house for the rest of their lives.
One issue Robinson said was important to address was the need for volunteers within the community to come out and assist in the build process.
“We had a lot of amazing volunteers come out, but at times it became hard to get people interested in coming out to help,” she said.
Community members can learn more about Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity and what they can do to get involved by visiting the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northeasttexashabitat.