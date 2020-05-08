Finally after more than eight years full of long hours, dedication to her education and honing skills for her occupation, hometown girl Katie Garrett Bibb is now a veterinarian.
In May 2012, Katie, 18 at the time, left Marshall to pursue her dream. To most who knew her, that dream was apparent from a very early age. She knew exactly who and what she wanted to be when she grew up and everyone else knew it too.
It was in her every thought and action. A passion that began as soon as Katie could walk and talk. Katie grew up on her family’s ranch that surrounded her with a variety of animals.
From the typical dogs and cats to horses, cows, goats, chickens, hogs, and even peacocks, Katie learned to attend to all of them. She also showed cattle throughout her youth.
Her love of animals was even more inspired by learning about the community’s animal needs from spending hours each day at her family’s local feed store, Dillard’s Feed House.
She would sit on the feed sacks and listen to farmers and ranchers talk about their animals which fascinated her. She heard their needs and knew she wanted to help. Her parents, Ginger Morrow and Matt Garrett confirm, there was no doubt, she wanted to be a Veterinarian and to her there was no other option, her family recounted.
After high school, Katie received her undergraduate degree in Animal Science from Texas A&M University. In the spring of 2016, she was accepted to the Mississippi State University, College of Veterinarian Medicine where she began her professional degree that summer.
Katie recently recounted in her own words, her interview process to the college. While this was written many months ago, it gives the community her perspective about why she wanted to be a veterinarian.
“In 2016, I found myself sitting in a study room at the Veterinary School at Mississippi State preparing for my entrance interview. I had a ton of interviewing experience since I had competed in the FFA Job Interview Contest all four years of high school. As things got started, I was nervous but eventually I settled in. They asked all the usual questions and as things were wrapping up the State Veterinarian of Mississippi asked me, “Is there any question you wished we would have asked you?”. I replied, “Yes sir, I wished you would have asked me why I wanted to be a veterinarian.” He smiled at me and said, “Alright Katie, why do you want to be a veterinarian?” I knew the answer to this one and I answered without hesitation. I began to tell him, “I grew up on a small cattle ranch in East Texas that has been in my family for four generations. This is where my passion for the agricultural industry was first developed.” I told him, “I’ve known that I wanted to work with farmers and ranchers, like my family my entire life but more importantly I know that I want to give back to the people that got me to this point in my life. The very best way that I know how to do that is by using my talents and becoming a veterinarian for my people.”
Fast forward to present day, Katie has now found herself with a Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine, married to her high school sweetheart, Jake Bibb, and now back in Marshall as Dr. Katie Bibb. She will begin her veterinary practice at the Judson Road Animal Clinic in Longview on June 1. At the veterinarian practice she will help heal both small animals and horses.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Katie was not able to have the graduation ceremony she so deserved. So her parents, Ginger and Bobby Morrow and Matt and Missy Garrett, brother, Clayton Garrett, husband, Jake Bibb, as well as in-laws, Stefanie and Tony Muse and Jim Bibb honored her with a drive-by parade at her future home here in East Texas.
Her family, friends and Katie herself are all very excited to be welcomed back to Marshall.