Martial artists from across the nation rallied in downtown Marshall Saturday to celebrate the life of hometown hero, Dr. John Cheng, by sharing one of his greatest passions and joy — kung fu.
Cheng — a 1987 Marshall High School graduate, accomplished martial artist and California physician — died in May when he heroically tackled a gunman and attempted to disarm him during a mass shooting at a California church. He was 52 years old.
To celebrate his memory, members of the United States Kung Fu Exchange in partnership with Marshall Regional Arts Council honored his life with a special martial arts performance, hosted at Telegraph Park.
“The excitement and the joy and the passion for kung fu, you could see it every time he was around it, every time he was with someone. And that is truly something I hope to embody,” said Kaitlyn Pike, one of Cheng’s former California kung fu students.
“He just truly was passionate about kung fu and had joy in every little thing and was always learning,” said Pike. “I think that’s what we really take away is that in kung fu we’re always learning, always finding the joy, always finding the fun with all the hard work and all the effort. I learned a lot from him.”
Pike said she met the decorated martial artist, she called Sifu Cheng, about 18 years ago when she was an 11-year-old student at one of his California studios. She recalled the first time making his acquaintance as she performed a popular kung fu fan form for him. She remembers his gentle correction.
“He had a big smile on his face. He was like waving this big fan around his face. And you could tell every time he got excited and passionate about kung fu or anything, he always liked to wave his hand around,” she reminisced. “He said: ‘Ok, this is how we’re going to do this’…and he like showed me. And I said we’re going to like flip the fan around and catch it and he was like strike a pose.
“That was my first introduction to this guy that was supposed to be so intimidating and so on a pedestal; and he was just a big kid when it came to kung fu,” she shared. “He was truly passionate, truly loved it. And it made me love kung fu even more.”
Precious memories
Raymond Fogg, United States Kung Fu Exchange founder and Cheng’s longtime kung fu instructor and Sifu since childhood, said the kung fu organization was honored to be able to pay tribute to Cheng, whom he considered a son.
“One of the things that I most remember about John is … I was able to teach him about kung fu, but he was able to teach me about faith,” shared Fogg. “I learned so much from Dr. John Cheng.”
Fogg was proud to have members from throughout the country join in the special occasion.
“These students are from all over the United States. We had a workshop this weekend, and they wanted to make sure that they be here to be able to honor their (kung fu) brother,” said Fogg. “A lot of them started a lot later than Dr. Cheng, but they wanted to make sure they were here.”
Brandon Jones, Cheng’s longtime friend, high school classmate, Tai Chi business partner and owner of Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness, thanked Dr. Fogg for bringing them all together. Jones noted that he along with Cheng were amongst Fogg’s longest students. He credited Fogg for teaching them everything they know.
“Honoring John, my lifelong friend and being able to honor Mr. Fogg for the testament that he (drew all) of these people here (means a lot),” said Jones, sharing that the kung fu program is all possible because of the foundation provided by Fogg.
“His relationship and mine and John’s relationship sealed us all even closer,” said Jones.
Jones shared just how special the trio’s relationship is, dating back to being young understudies under Fogg. He showed Saturday’s crowd a unique staff that Cheng had given him more than 40 years ago to help teach him a new technique he had yearned to learn, at the time.
“I have this staff here,” Jones said, exhibiting the gift. “It’s a very interesting story. It’s the first staff that Dr. Cheng got for me.
“I’m not sure where he got it, but he brought it to me one day and said you owe me $30 bucks,” Jones chuckled as he reminisced. “I saved up my money, gave him the $30. And then I said: ‘Can I learn the staff form?’ He said: ‘No, you’re not good enough. You gotta wait.’ So I begged and begged him. He said: ‘This is what we’re going to do. I’m going to teach you. We’re going to do it, but do not tell Sifu Fogg that I’m teaching you this form.’”
“Needless to say, Sifu got mad at him,” Jones teased as he fondly recalled the memory.
In honor of the memory, Jones performed the form titled “Right Hand Stick” Saturday.
“It’s good to honor Sifu Cheng,” said Jones.
Paying tribute
Also in honor of Cheng, the United States Kung Fu Exchange kicked off Saturday’s dedication with the traditional Chinese Lion Dance, followed by weapons and fighting demonstrations. The same techniques are used to teach self defense, Fogg noted.
Pike, Cheng’s former California student, said she was honored to share in the occasion to honor Cheng.
“He was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met. He truly was …such a genuinely good person,” she said. “Honestly, kung fu and who I am as a person is because of him. He truly changed my life.
“I am very happy that I’m here because I’ve been wanting to see his hometown, finally,” she added. “And it’s always great to be with the kung fu family. It truly is because that’s what we are, is a family. It shows when we’re here. And it just made everything a little bit easier today, being in his hometown, celebrating him and his life.”
Cheng, the son of the late Marshall OBGYN Dr. Juinn Cheng and Ling Cheng, lived in Laguna Niguel, California and was a beloved family practice and sports medicine physician.
He died in the deadly attack that left five others wounded during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.
In a press conference about the tragedy, Orange County, California Sheriff Don Barnes hailed Cheng as a hero, saying without the actions of Cheng, there is no doubt the shooting could’ve been more fatal.