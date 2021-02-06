The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Friday night homicide of 65-year-old Elbert Wilson, of Marshall.
The suspect, 46-year-old Nathan James Turnbaugh, of Rowlett, was taken into custody for the homicide and questioned at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. HCSO Criminal Investigations/Patrol Capt. Tyler Owen explained.
“Turnbaugh was later booked in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with murder," said Owen.
The shooting occurred at 12934Farm-to-Market Road 134 in Karnack. HCSO was alerted of the shooting around 8:40 p.m., Friday.
The caller stated that a male victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was unconscious.
“Upon deputies arrival to the location, they located a gunshot victim and began life-saving efforts to the victim,” Owen indicated. “Waskom Fire Department/EMS arrived on the scene, subsequently transporting the gunshot victim to LSU Shreveport, where he later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.”
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher expressed his condolences.
“Please pray for the family, as they lost a husband and a son in this act of violence,” Fletcher stated.
“We are continuing our investigation and will release further information as it becomes available,” he added.