A manslaughter arrest has been been made in regards to a homicide investigation between Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Waskom Police Department.
At about 2 p.m. June 4, Harrison County Deputies and Waskom Police responded to 1400 block W. Texas Avenue in Waskom in reference to an assault victim who was having difficulty breathing.
When law enforcement/E.M.S. arrived, life saving measures immediately began for the victim, Dennis Lyn Smith, 49, of Waskom. He was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center of Marshall. Smith was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Nancy George.
A joint investigation began by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Waskom Police Department that resulted in the arrest of Michael Glyn Hunt, 34, of Waskom. Hunt was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter. Hunt is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond for the manslaughter charge.
Sheriff B.J. Fletcher and Waskom PD Chief Meisenheimer both extended sympathy for the family, but praised both agencies for the quick response and completion of the investigation.
"It's good to know that no matter what agency works any case, within this county, the response and investigation will be swift and be thorough" said Sheriff Fletcher.