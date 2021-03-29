Starbucks location in Marshall officially opened its doors Monday, with drive-thru lines wrapped around the new store location all day.
The store at 100 E. End Blvd N. in Marshall was officially announced last September, when developer Richard Henson with Henson Property Group LLC announced he was building the new location in town.
This is the second national tenant that Henson said he has built in the area, stating in a city press release last year that he sees Marshall as posed for growth.
The store will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.