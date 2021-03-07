Library cards are traditionally used to check out materials or to access the internet on library computers. With the Marshall Public Library’s recent acquisition of 10 mobile hotspots from the Tocker Foundation, individuals with library cards can now also check out mobile hotspot devices.
Hotspots are pocket-sized devices that are easy to use and offer individuals without internet access an opportunity to have broadband anywhere. Devices connect an individual’s smartphone, laptop, or tablet to the internet from any location. Each device comes with its own charging cord, battery, and instructions for use. Individuals with a library card are eligible to check out a hotspot device for three weeks at no charge.
The Tocker Foundation is a member of the Texas Rural Funders Collaborative with an interest in the broadband initiative of Connected Nation Texas.
Harrison County is one of 23 Texas communities partnering with Connected Nation Texas to develop short and long-term broadband solutions for the county.
To demonstrate the need for reliable internet connectivity and broadband solutions for the community, Marshall and Harrison County residents, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to complete a short survey which is available in paper format at the library or accessible online at https://www.myconnectedcommunity.org/harrison-county/.
For more information, individuals are encouraged call the library at (903) 935-4465 Monday through Friday between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.