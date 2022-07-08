A residential house fire claimed the life of an elderly woman in Marshall Friday afternoon, Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” couch has confirmed.
Fire officials were alerted of the fire on Lonnie Williams Road around 2:53 p.m.
“Our alarm came in at 2:53 p.m. The alarm alerted that we had a structure fire, possibly with people inside,” said Couch.
One victim, a 71-year-old woman, was found deceased. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.
Several fire units, including Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 4, ESD No. 3 and a Panola intercommunity unit responded to the scene, working tirelessly to battle the blaze, which also totally destroyed the home.
“No other injuries were reported,” the fire marshal said. “We didn’t have any firemen injured or taken by EMS. A couple of them overheated but they were in their rehab time to drink and cool down.”
“Not only did the house burn, it caught three vehicles, a boat and probably about an acre on fire,” she added.
While the preliminary investigation suspects the fire was caused from smoking in bed, Couch said it is still an active investigation.