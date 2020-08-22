HALLSVILLE — After a small one-room home was left abandoned on Redmon Road in Hallsville on Sunday, county officials were able to finally get the structure hauled off and flattened to a dumpster on Wednesday.
“There was a truck and trailer hauling it but the trailer hitch broke,” resident Deborah Glass shared with the News Messenger as she captioned the photos she took with “Just popped up or down on Redmon Road. Cheap prices!”
“The driver bailed and left his passenger. It was way too big for the flat bed trailer,” said Glass.
She said the driver ended up returning for the truck and trailer, but left the building in the road.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assess the situation. Through a cooperative effort of county resources, they were able to finally remove the structure from the location.
“The fellow that was originally towing the home, it slipped off the trailer,” said Lt. Jay Webb with the sheriff’s office, noting it was a 20-foot x 20-foot house.
“I don’t know why he was trying to carry it on a flatbed trailer like he was. They just left it in the middle of the road,” said Webb. “We had to get the road and bridge people out there, along with our purchasing section to go out there and pick it up.”
Because it was now an abandoned piece of property that was obstructing the roadway, the county’s road and bridge department were also called to assist.
“It became a problem for us because it was an abandoned piece of property. We got with road and bridge. They basically crushed it and took it to the dump,” Webb said, noting it was dumped at Pine Hill Landfill in Longview.
The home was not livable, Webb said.
“It was old and it was decrepit,” Webb described. “It was just junk.”
Webb said the sheriff’s office responded to a similar situation about three months ago when a mobile home slid off while being towed on Farm-to-Market Road 1793.
“Somebody had left a mobile home,” Webb described of that situation. “He was towing a mobile home with a one-half ton truck and he had fabricated some sort of a hitch. When it (broke), it fell off.”
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin, who represents the Hallsville area where the recent abandoned home was, expressed his appreciation to county departments for their cooperative effort in the response.
“Basically it sat there Sunday, Monday, Tuesday … where normally if you got an abandoned car it’s an easy thing to figure out what to do because a wrecker will haul it,” Mauldin said.
“I talked to the sheriff’s office and found out kind of what happened and they had contacted road and bridge to see if they could move it,” said Mauldin. “Well they got out there and didn’t think they could, but later on that day they decided to go ahead and take equipment out there. Luke (with road and bridge) said it’s now gone.”