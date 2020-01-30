Parking in the downtown area of Marshall can be tricky at times. For an outsider all of the one way streets and wide lanes can make for a confusing trip.
One portion of the new Downtown Revitalization Plan is looking to eliminate those problems by changing the traffic patterns downtown and offering additional parking spaces for community members to use.
Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison said that the plan, as it stands now, will add an estimated 250 parking spots than are currently available.
This parking includes spots that are outside of the borders determining the downtown area, which are generally Lafayette Street to Bowie Street to North Wellington Street and up to Grand Avenue, though the spots are never more than a block away from this designated area.
These additional spots include overflow parking in lots owned by other entities that Morrison, and City Manager Mark Rohr, have verbal agreements with.
Rohr said that the agreements he and Morrison worked out with these groups, which are currently East Texas Baptist University, First United Methodist Church and Central Baptist Church, are use of their lots for overflow parking at events at Memorial City Hall.
No written agreement between the city and any of these entities is planned, though Morrison said that the spaces they are asking for shared parking with are already being used by the community.
“When we have Wonderland of Lights or any big event these are where people are parking at anyway,” Morrison said.
Rohr added that the agreement is perfect due to the evening timing of much of the events in the downtown area, a time where those parking lots are not actively being used by those entities.
Events at Memorial City Hall will also offer, on occasion, free valet parking. Rohr said that this is a way to help people with disabilities, elderly community members and even families with small children find parking easily and get to the performances without stress.
“We think that there will be plenty of parking in downtown,” Rohr said. “We hope we have a parking problem, but that will only happen if we increase traffic in the area by drawing in more people.”
He said that no community members have come to him directly to express concerns over the loss of parking spaces with the new plan, though community members addressed the issue at a public hearing on the plan held by the city during the last commissioners meeting.
Morrison said that the city was able to determine that the available parking under the plan would be sufficient through a parking survey done on the lot in front of the east side of the Harrison County Historical Court House once a day from July to September.
This area is the largest parking lot that will be lost with the new plan, which would turn that area into an open green space, adding a stage and a splash pad along with other amenities.
For the survey each day, at varying times of day, a staff member would go to the lot and count how many spots were in use.
During this time period the courthouse had jury selection once, which Rohr said was an anomaly that spiked the number drastically, though on average the survey found the lot was not utilized frequently by the community.
Though specific details are not yet planned Morrison said that the city will also offer additional handicap parking spaces that are more accessible than the current spots.
He said that the current handicap parking in downtown is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and that the city plans to address this issue.
Morrison explained that while the exact number of handicap parking spots being added, or their future location, is not yet determined, he plans to add to the number of spots and place them closer to the accessibility ramp on the south side of the court house.
Rohr inferred that the spots are not ADA compliant because they were put in before the new standards were enacted.
“We realize that not everyone is going to agree with every aspect of this plan,” Rohr said. “What we ask is that everyone takes the time to look at the plan as a whole and not get bogged down in one specific aspect.”
Though the numbers are estimated by the city, Rohr said in the original presentation of the plan that the net total of spots will go from about 1000 to about 1300.
With the addition of the new green space parking on the east side of the court house will be eliminated, but new spots going down the south and north sides of the court house perpendicular to the green space, as well as shared parking agreements, will increase the total available parking.
The addition of the new space will close a portion of North Bolivar Street as well, which changes the traffic and pedestrian patterns in the downtown area, making it safer according to Rohr.
“We don’t even have use of these spots for about three months out of every year. What we are doing eliminates the confusion surrounding the road in front of the court house and offers pedestrians safer passage through the downtown area,” Rohr said.
For more details on the plan community members are able to watch Rohr’s original presentation of it to the city commission on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net.