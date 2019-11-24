If residents have not yet found their holiday spirit, a stop into the Michelson Museum of Art may be in order. Through January 4, 2020, a new exhibit featuring elaborate Christmas decor is on display.
“Oh Christmas tree” features a spectacular and elegant exhibit of Christmas trees decorated by designer and board member Raymond Kelly along with Santa sculptures. Local businesses also got into the holiday spirit by decorating “mini trees” inside the museum, showcasing the fun and the frivolous.
During the opening reception, held Thursday, Nov. 21, the Blue Frog tree was one such display that attracted much attention. The tree is “hugged” by a giant frog and, of course, features blue lights in honor of the downtown eatery.
Marshall High School National Art Honor Society members embraced their artistic side by making tiny drawings to hang on their tree.
The Marshall Art League decorated their tree with small easels to showcase a group of miniature winter Wonderland paintings.
During the exhibit’s opening reception, which was heavily attended, many admirers stopped to gaze at the large, artistic trees one of which is called Della Robbia.
Kelly, who has an extensive design background including the Broadway stage and numerous flower shops throughout the United States, explained that Della Robbia was a style popular in the Renaissance era in Italy that utilized fruit and elaborate displays.
Two other displays that were extremely popular included a table centerpiece titled ‘A Simple Dinner’, featuring four-foot stunning red decor and the unusual, with a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ dead Halloween tree with purple lights.
While putting together the exhibit, Kelly said each tree took himself and his helpers approximately two hours per tree.
In order to design beautiful trees, Kelly offered design advice to those in the Christmas decor mood: separate tree decor into different sizes and then start with the large pieces, looking for those holes in the tree that fit the decor. Then go to the medium sized ornaments and then the small ones, as you hang ornaments onto the tree. The top then “explodes” with either a tree topper or an elegant bow. Finish out trees with the garland as the last step.
Those interested in the display can stop by the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Though entrance into the museum is free, donations are accepted.
The museum is located at 216 North Bolivar Street in Marshall.