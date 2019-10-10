October brings the beginning of fall and the fun of Halloween, but it also brings a less pleasant beginning, the start of flu season.
With flu season officially upon us, it is important to understand the illness and be sure to guard against it.
Jennifer Hancock, the Executive Director of Marshall-Harrison County Health District, said that everyone 6 months old or older needs to get a flu shot every year to protect against the disease.
“The reason for this is that a person’s immune protection from vaccination declines over time, so an annual vaccination is needed to get the best protection against the flu,” Hancock said.
She said many people believe flu is not a serious illness, and will usually only make you sick for a day or two, but that is not the case for many people in the community.
“One of the biggest myths about the flu is that it is not a serious illness,” Hancock said, “According to the CDC, the flu can be a serious disease, particularly among young children, older adults, and people with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes or people with weakened immune systems.”
She also emphasized that many people avoid the flu shot because they believe it gives you the flu, but that is simply untrue.
Hancock said that the flu vaccine is distributed in two ways: the vaccine is made either with a flu viruses that have been “inactivated”, or killed, and therefore is not infectious, or using only a single gene from a flu virus, as opposed to the full virus, in order to produce an immune response without causing infection.
Both of these methods protect the community against the disease without spreading it to the person who received the vaccination.
The flu vaccine does take about two weeks after injection for the antibodies to develop, so it is important to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.
Hancock said flu season starts in October, and can run through May, so getting vaccinated in early October is ideal.
“Getting vaccinated later, however, can still be beneficial. As long as flu viruses are circulating, it is not too late to get vaccinated, even in January or later,” she said.
Along with vaccination, community members can protect against the disease by washing their hands and using hand sanitizer often.
Hancock also said that covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, staying home when you’re sick, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, work and school can help minimize the spread of the disease.
For families with children 6 months old through 8 years, who Hancock said need two doses of the vaccine, should be sure to get the first dose as soon as it becomes available.
This is due to the fact that the second dose must be distributed at least four weeks after the first, and both should be done ideally before the end of October.
“If you are healthy, you still need to get the flu vaccine to help protect the cancer patient with a weakened immune system, the newborn that is too young to get the vaccine, your elderly grandparent that may have other risk factors or your friend with asthma,” Hancock said.
In Marshall, children 18 years or younger that meet the criteria for the Texas Vaccine for Children program can get the vaccine at the Marshall Harrison County Health District by calling the office at 903-938-8338.
Flu vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and at walk in clinics, which Hancock said can range in price from $35 — $75.
“Encourage your loved ones to get vaccinated. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk for developing flu complications, and their close contacts. Every year the flu season is unpredictable and the best prevention we have is for everyone to get vaccinated,” Hancock said.