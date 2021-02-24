Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of missing teenager, Kimmea McCray.
McCray is described as a 16-year-old black female, who stands at 5’3” tall, and weighs 115 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black shorts and a shirt decked with a biblical quote on the front, HCSO officials noted.
“She may be traveling to Lubbock, Texas or Houston, Texas,” HCSO officials said.
Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.