The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded the Marshall-based Tracy Andrus Foundation with nearly $2 million in grant funding to allow for the expansion of the agency’s emergency homeless shelter as well as assist with the construction of more Heather’s House safe homes.
“We’re just elated that the Lord has blessed us,” said Dr. Tracy Andrus, founder and director of the foundation.
Of the $2.6 billion in Continuum of Care (CoC) grant funds that HUD awarded to various homeless and domestic violence programs throughout the nation, the Tracy Andrus Foundation received $1,143,910 to benefit the expansion of Heather’s House and $689,508 for the expansion of the homeless shelter.
“God is good,” said Andrus, reiterating how humbled the foundation is by the awards.
“We wrote that grant last year in October and the COC, the Continuum of Care (CoC), who is our collaborative partner, they approved it and HUD finalized it,” he said.
According to HUD, the total $2.6 billion worth of awards given to homeless house and service programs across the country include 7,000 renewed and new grants that will promote a communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness.
“Access to stable housing is a basic necessity — the safety of a home is essential, especially as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. “These Continuum of Care program grants, coupled with the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver communities the resources needed to ensure that every person in a respective community has the equitable opportunity to a safe and stable home.”
According to HUD, the CoC program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs servicing people experiencing homelessness. The awards include approximately $102 million disbursed amongst agencies for new domestic violence support projects.
Andrus, who is also a local pastor, construction contractor, and college professor, said the grant funds given for the expansion of Heather’s House will help the Tracy Andrus Foundation build more of these safe havens for domestic violence victims.
“With this first (portion) of money of this grant, we’re going to be able to build an additional seven or eight Heather Houses in the same spot,” revealed Andrus. “It’s going to be real nice.
“As a matter of fact we already have the plans in hand,” he shared. “So all we’re waiting on now is for the weather to get a little better and we’re going to start breaking ground down there. God is doing a wonderful work. We’re just blessed.”
Heather’s House
After losing their daughter to domestic violence in May 2018, Dr. Andrus and wife, Sonya, in partnership with the Tracy Andrus Foundation, opened up two safe houses in a secluded location in Harrison County, to provide victims a place of refuge.
The properties — appropriately named “Heather’s House” in honor of their 37-year-old daughter Heather Mouton — were dedicated during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in October 2020, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Heather was fatally shot by her estranged husband in Andrus’ hometown and her city of residence, Crowley, Louisiana. Crowley police recorded it as the town’s first homicide of the year, and dubbed it as a “deadly case of domestic violence.”
Although painful, the Andrus family expressed before that they’re grateful to be able to bless others through the tragedy, by offering safe homes in Heather’s memory, through the Tracy Andrus Foundation.
The fully furnished safe homes are registered with the Texas and Louisiana Registry, in order to serve as an official safe haven for both men and women victims from East Texas and northwest Louisiana.
Emergency homeless shelter
Andrus said the other grant awarded to benefit the homeless shelter can either be used to expand or add additional space to the existing facility.
Currently, the Tracy Andrus Foundation, which is housed in the former Marshall Police/Fire Complex at 303 W. Burleson St., is utilizing the old jail portion as the emergency homeless shelter. The emergency shelter was renovated and rededicated earlier this year, on Jan. 27.
“We’re going to most likely be building some (additional space),” said Andrus. “We’ve been housing about 12 to 14 people here.”
He noted that the establishment is a low-barrier shelter, welcoming anyone who has a temporary need.
“You don’t need to present us anything, but let us know you need a place to stay and just have a need,” said Andrus.
The shelter is equipped with beds, restroom accommodations, and a lounge area with a TV. Andrus said the foundation is happy to not only provide an emergency shelter to people in need, but also find permanent housing for individuals to get them off the streets.
“Some of them we have just put in permanent housing,” said Andrus. “We were able to transition them from the homeless shelter into their own property.”
One of their success stories is that of Chris Bowie, one of the shelter’s first residents, who is now an employee, managing the shelter. Bowie came to the shelter after finding himself in an unexpected situation that left him homeless and sleeping in a park restroom.
“Chris Bowie was one of the first ones that came to us after the shelter was renovated,” said Andrus. “He is one of the ones that we spotlighted in our newsletter because we also hired him to manage the shelter for us.”
According to the newsletter, shortly after Bowie’s arrival in January, he immediately began to take charge and assist the foundation with new resident intake, grocery shopping and keeping the shelter sanitized and clean. Not only was the foundation able to employ him, but they were also able to find him a new home, on March 25, through the foundation’s rapid re-housing program.
“He’s a very good young man,” said Andrus.
Andrus said the foundation is pleased to not only be able to help individuals, but also families.
“We try to work with the school system because, actually, I’ve had several school age people that needed shelter,” he said. “We just had a young lady just left the shelter last week who we actually got enrolled in the school here, at MISD. So we try to reach out and help as many people as we can.”
In addition to the HUD grant, Andrus said his agency is also grateful to the Kroger Family of Companies for awarding them a $500 grant to further assist with the mission of the homeless shelter.
“The Kroger Foundation gave us $500 to help feed folks in our shelter,” said Andrus. “That’s a blessing. We applied for it, and they awarded us the $500.”
Andrus thanked other community partners like Dr. Mills, of Bill’s Bicycles, who donated more than seven bikes for shelter residents to utilize as a mode of transportation.
“We appreciate Dr. Mills’ support,” said Andrus.
Andrus said he also thanks those that contribute to the clothes closet that homeless residents often utilize.
“We do have a little clothing pantry in the back because a lot of people come in the shelter … they don’t have anything,” he said. “We get some real nice donations from people with clothing and shoes. It just gets them along their way, so they can kind of get established.”
For more information about the emergency shelter or Heather’s House safe havens, call (903) 471-8674 or visit the website, www.tracyandrusfoundation.com.