District 1 State Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler) kicked off the first-called special session of the 87th Legislature, Thursday, filing Senate Bill 1, which addresses the integrity and security of the state’s elections.
A public hearing on the bill is set for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10 in the Capitol Extension Auditorium.
“In Texas elections, we want to make sure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Senator Hughes said in a statement. “Senate Bill 1 does just that by making sure Texans can cast their votes with confidence that they’ll be counted and the results will be reported accurately.”
“The steps taken in SB1 are common sense integrity provisions for our election process, from voter registration to the counting of ballots,” he added. “I thank Governor (Greg) Abbott for prioritizing the integrity of our elections in the Regular Session of the 87th Legislature and continuing his commitment in this Special Session.”
Hughes also acknowledged Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, saying the lieutenant governor has wasted no time in referring SB1 to committee and allowing this process to move forward.
“As chair of The Senate Committee on State Affairs, I have called for the committee to convene this Saturday to hold a public hearing on SB 1. Texans do not back down from a fight or flee from responsibility,” said Hughes. “I look forward to a fair and honest discussion of our elections process.”
Hughes filed the bill within hours of the commencement of the special session. Senate Bill 1 not only addresses the integrity and security of the state’s elections, but also the accountability and accessibility of Texas elections, the senator noted.
The bill also relates to the prevention of fraud in the conduct of elections in Texas, increases criminal penalties, creates criminal offenses and provides civil penalties.