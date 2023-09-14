For the first time in three years, the Rotary Club of Marshall and the Humane Society of Harrison County held their annual Faux Paws dog event.
Last Saturday, the events took place in downtown Marshall. This was the organization’s 18th year putting on this event.
Faux Paws is the Humane Society’s sole significant fundraiser for the whole year. The group receives no city assistance and is entirely sponsored by donations. Concerned folks will provide cash, gifts, food, and even cleaning materials.
“It was great to see so many come out and participate for the benefit of the homeless dogs and cats that we’re able to take in as well as having a little bit of fun on a beautiful September Saturday,” said Becki Horton, the Board President of the Humane Society of Harrison County.
Rotary clubs, such as the Rotary Club of Marshall, bring individuals from many continents and cultures together to exchange ideas, build friendships, and create professional relationships while making a difference in their communities and throughout the world.
The Humane Society of Harrison County was founded and operates only for charity and educational reasons, including the prevention of animal cruelty, the relief of animal suffering, and the spread of information about humane animal care and treatment.
Music, bubbles, and barking provided the soundtrack for the “Woodstock” themed dog celebration, fittingly termed “Woofstock,” on Sept. 9.
The Animal Protection League, a low-cost spay, neuter, and immunization group, supplied a dog kissing booth. The league has a long-standing collaboration with the Humane Society, offering pet owners health services every Thursday and second Saturday of the month at the Humane Society facility.
Maverick Awards and Gifts provided all of the trophies for the Musical Doggy Chairs, Dog-owner Lookalike, Best Dressed Hippie Owner, Best Dressed Hippie Dog, and Best Dancing Dog categories. NAPA Auto Parts, the Marshall Fine Arts Academy, and S & W Filter Service also had a drawing and awarded prizes.
The day’s musical guest was Robert “Blind Dog” Cook, who has previously adopted pets from the Humane Society. Café Mojo and Taco Reyes, two nearby food truck vendors, provided the menu items. “I so appreciated Café Mojo and Taco Reyes coming out,” expressed Horton as this was the first time the event had food vendors. Café Mojo also gave away free pup cups.
Many local companies, including but not limited to East Texas Truck Alignment, Sally Socia and Butch Kenny, and Gecko Pest Control, supported the event. The Humane Society of Harrison County is constantly searching for volunteers. Those interested might go to 1901 Jefferson Avenue.