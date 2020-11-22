From short to tall, big to little, curly-haired to straight-haired, dogs of all breeds, sizes and colors were on hand in Marshall this weekend for the Caddo Kennel Club Dog Show three-day event at Marshall City Arena.
With about 600 competitors vying for the top dog title in several different categories each day, the three day event drew in hundreds of dog lovers and dog owners alike to strut their stuff.
The dog show allowed owners and handlers to show off the best of best in each breed, from the dogs with the best looks, to those with the best temperaments and obedience skills.
The Caddo Kennel Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary year of dog shows this year. The club was originally founded in Kilgore and later moved to Marshall.
To find more information about the Caddo Kennel Club and its future events, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CaddoKennelClubOfTexas or its website at www.caddokennelclub.webs.com