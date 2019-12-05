HALLSVILLE — Hundreds turned out this week to see the annual city of Hallsville Christmas parade, followed by the “Flip the Switch” lighting ceremony for Light Up the Park at Hallsville City Park.
Light Up the Park is a monthlong event that collects canned food for local families while offering the community a fun, holiday themed event to attend and view all month long.
Organizations, businesses and groups of participants for Light Up the Park decorated their 15-foot by 15-foot “square” area at the park with decorated Christmas trees, lights, Christmas scenes and other decorations and the scenes will stay up through Dec. 26.
Guests “vote” on their favorite scenes by donating canned food items to place at their favorite square. The canned food will go to the Hallsville Outreach Center to help families in need this holiday season.
“We wanted to do this to create a sense of community to the town and bring everyone together,” organizer Rodney Blackwell said last year.
This year’s Light Up the Park theme is, “150 Years of Hallsville Christmases.”
The event is inspired by a former Hallsville resident who decorated his home with walk through displays in the 1960s and ‘70s, before Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights began.
“He had walk-through Christmas displays on his property, and people would come from Dallas and all over by the thousands every year to see his property,” Blackwell said. “That was the inspiration behind this and why we wanted to also have walk through displays for people to see and go through at the park.”
The winner of this year’s Light Up the Park will be announced on Dec. 18.
Santa’s Workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Gold Hall Community Center behind the Hallsville City Park. Santa will be on hand to help children make toy trucks, trains or cars, decorate a cookie and make a Christmas ornament. Cost is $5 per participant or $3 for cookie decorating, $2 for toy making or $1 for ornament making.
Santa Claus is also set to be at the park for pictures on Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21. Check back to the Light Up the Park Facebook page for more updates and times at https://www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734/
The Hallsville Lions Club on Wednesday announced the Hallsville Christmas Parade float winners. First place went to Welch Funeral Home and the Cammack Family. Second place went to Pine Forest Baptist Church and third place went to Mulberry Springs Baptist Church.
Next up, the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce will host Pictures with Santa, free and open to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Guaranty Bank and Trust in Hallsville, located at 500 West Main Street in Hallsville. Santa Flavious and Joshua the Elf will be on hand to take free photos with children at the bank, courtesy of the Chamber.
Other East Texas cities are also set to host their Christmas parades later in this month.
Waskom
The annual Waskom Christmas parade is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Waskom and is hosted by the Waskom Lions Club.
Uncertain
The 38th annual Uncertain Floating Christmas parade is set for Dec. 21 at Johnson’s Ranch at Caddo Lake. The time is yet to be announced. Floats will be judged and winners will take home prizes and trophies.
For more information or to enter the floating parade, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Uncertain-Texas-Floating-Parades-2159408924379111/
Marshall
Marshall’s annual Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Marshall with the 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights activities to immediately follow near the historic Harrison County Courthouse.