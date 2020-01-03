The Marshall Public Library will be hosting folk duo Hungrytown on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.
This concert is sponsored by the Friends of a Public Library organization, and light refreshments will be provided. Attendance is free and open to the public with 49 seats available.
Guests are encouraged to bring canned or other nonperishable goods to the event which will be donated to Mission Marshall’s food pantry.
The duo is composed of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who are both from Vermont and first in New York City.
Hall was a jazz singer and Anderson a drummer for a variety of garage bands.
Their introduction to folk music came when a close friend entrusted them with her guitar and collection of folk albums.
Moved by the grit and true-to-life experiences when Hall heard the ballads, she was inspired to write lyrics that later became her first songs, aided by Anderson’s flair for musical arrangement.
Hungrytown spends half of the year on the road in North America playing in libraries and other venues and performs concerts in Europe and New Zealand as well.
Their music receives extensive radio airplay worldwide and has been featured on several television shows such as Portlandia.
Their third and latest album, Further West, hit the top 10 on the American Folk charts for two months and multiple “Best of the Year” lists as well.
For more concert information, call the library at (903) 935-4465 or email the library at info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.