The month of June means the beginning of hurricane season in the south, with the National Weather Service anticipating a more active season than usual this year.
The city of Marshall saw almost 11 inches of rain throughout the month of May, with June expected to follow suit, with tropical storms predicted throughout the month.
The NWS reported that tropical storms bring with them hurricanes that cause rain and flooding coupled with potential tornadoes and strong winds.
Even those who are inland need to be prepared this season with an emergency plan and preparedness kit in case of severe weather.
Additionally, NWS encouraged community members living around areas with lakes and waterways to be especially aware of potential flooding risks this season, reminding them of the motto “turn around, don’t drown.”
CenterPoint Energy put out a press release regarding hurricane season this week, reminding customers of the companies Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) this is part of their plan to restore service as safely and quickly as possible following a severe weather event.
“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are prepared to respond to extreme weather events,” said Tal Centers, CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President, Texas Gas. “This hurricane season is predicted to be very active and we encourage our customers to have plans in place now.”
CenterPoint Energy said that they are prepared to continue to meet customers’ natural gas demands this season. Operations personnel regularly check and adjust natural gas pressures at delivery points and remotely monitor pressures at hundreds of locations across the company’s system.
“Our dedicated team members are prepared and ready to restore our natural gas system safely and effectively if a weather event impacts our area,” Centers said.
No two weather events are alike, and flooding can also have a significant impact on natural gas operations. For information on natural gas safety and other resources, visit: CenterPointEnergy.com/WeatherSafety.
Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) has also offered tips for both spring storms and hurricane season.
“Storms can do extensive damage to our electrical system,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president, Distribution Region Operations. “The combination of high winds and heavy rains can often lead to uprooted trees or broken limbs on power lines.”
When storms and high winds damage the electric grid, SWEPCO crews work as safely and quickly as possible to restore power.
Follow these five simple tips to help keep you safe, prepared and connected in the event of severe weather:
1. Plan Ahead
Develop a plan for you and your family. Identify a safe area, and decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage. Be sure to contact family, friends, neighbors with young children, the elderly or people with medical conditions to ensure they also have a plan.
2. Make an emergency outage kit
Get ahead of storms by putting together an emergency preparedness kit that includes (at minimum): non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a portable cell phone charging bank, a blanket or sleeping bag, a first aid kit and any necessary medications.
3. Stay away from downed lines
Remember, all downed lines are dangerous — they can carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you see a fallen wire, stay away and keep others away, including children and pets. Call SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919 or 911 immediately.
4. Remember, safety first
If the power goes out, always use caution with any alternate lighting sources, cooking, cooling or heating. Never operate lanterns, heaters, generators, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.
If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your home’s main electrical panel. This can “back-feed” electricity into outside utility lines, creating the danger of electrocution for repair crews and the public. Instead, read the manufacturer’s instructions, and only plug essential appliances directly into the generator.
5. Stay in the know
It’s easy to stay connected. Report outages and check restoration status by:
Downloading the SWEPCO mobile app: SWEPCO.com/App
Signing up to get SWEPCO alerts: SWEPCO.com/Alerts
Following SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for updates