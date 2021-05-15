Traffic on Interstate Highway 20 in Harrison County is currently at a stand-still due to a stand-off, around the 627 mile marker, between law enforcement and a reported armed driver in a possibly stolen truck, officials confirmed, Saturday.
“There is a shutdown of the highway in both directions for safety,” confirmed Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“The driver of the vehicle has numerous warrants and he is currently in a standoff,” said Webb. “He is armed and we are working through it.”
The stand-off is at the 627 mile marker, eastbound, near the Scottsville area. The incident has halted the traffic flow on I-20 for a little more than three hours now, one driver told the News Messenger, around 10:46 a.m.
Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer said his agency has been active on the scene, trying to de-congest the traffic.
“We’re diverting all westbound traffic at the 633 mile marker to Highway 80,” Chief Meisenheimer told the News Messenger around 11 a.m.
“We got the interstate closed from 633(mile marker) to 627,” he said. “So it’s a heck of a traffic jam.”
The Waskom police chief said he believes authorities in Louisiana are helping divert traffic, too.
“It’s a total gridlock,” he said.
“The stand-off is active; it’s going on; it’ hadn’t been resolved,” he said. “It’s in the middle of the interstate.”
Meisenheimer said he understands the suspect’s vehicle has been spiked, however, and the swat team is currently involved in negotiations with the actor.
This story will be updated as more information is released.