3 identified in Harrison County burglary

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men and a woman they say stole more than $45,000 in property from a Strickland Springs Road home.
Justin Cox, 38, of Marshall and Kristy Hall, 33, of Marshall were arrested last week and taken to the Caddo Correctional Facility in Shreveport on local charges. Officials said said in a press release issued Monday the pair will be extradited back to Harrison County to face charges of burglary of a building and burglary of a habitation when they are released from Caddo Parish.
A third person, Brian Webb, 36, of Marshall has been charged with burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building and two traffic tickets. He is being held in the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
Investigators at the of the burglary found a store receipt and were able to use video from the store to identify the first suspect, officials. Investigators also found stolen property from the home in pawn shops in Marshall and Shreveport — and last Tuesday, in a car owned by Cox in Shreveport.
Officials said property from the case was also recovered from Webb on Elysian Fields Road.