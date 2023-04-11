Crafts, food, games, Bible stories and more made for a fun-filled day as Immanuel Baptist Church hosted its annual “Easter’s Treasure” citywide egg hunt at Marshall City Park Saturday.
“The goal is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. That is the utmost important thing that we had here. But, within it, there is still fun to be had,” said Immanuel’s children’s director, who spearheaded the event.
The egg hunt consisted of 8,000 eggs with 2,000 allotted for each age group to hunt. All children throughout the city, starting from babies to fifth grade, were invited to partake in the celebration.
“The kids rotate through egg hunting, the Bible story, crafts, games and food,” said Daly, noting tacos were on the menu for the day. “So we do have fun stuff like that.”
“My ultimate goal is just to spread the gospel of Jesus and His sacrifice for us,” she reiterated.
“I just love, too, that pouring into the community and just reaching out to the community is just so vital; and it’s so important for the health of Marshall for people just to join together and fellowship,” Daly added. “This is great.”