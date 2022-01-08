One of the most exciting events of the year for East Texans is now on the calendar for Feb. 11 as Immanuel Baptist Church announced this week the date of the annual Night to Shine Marshall event with the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Immanuel Baptist Church is once again taking the lead and with the help of other area churches, nonprofits and Marshall ISD, is set to host another night for the memory books for some of East Texas most precious attendees.
Night to Shine is a global event that partners with local churches and nonprofits to host a prom event from the Tim Tebow Foundation that is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.
East Texas area schools, adult residential facilities and area organizations, spanning from Longview to Carthage, Jefferson and Shreveport participated in the event that was manned by more than 400 volunteers for more than 250 participants.
“Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older,” Community Healthcore’s Patty Brady said in a press release. “Immanuel Baptist Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.”
Tim Tebow started the event six years ago that will be hosted by more than 700 churches worldwide on the same night in February.
“It is awe inspiring to see how God is using the church globally to stand up and advocate for people with special needs. I truly believe that the world is coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for us. Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community – a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing…and to be blessed in the process,” Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation said in a statement.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Night to Shine 2022 will once again be held as a Shine-Thru Parade and Drive-In Celebration at the church parking lot.
Honored guests will experience a red carpet, music, photo opportunities, flowers, special gifts and the annual king and queen of the event will be crowned as they drive through the Shine-Thru Parade.
Following the Shine-Thru Parade, will be the Drive-In Celebration with a message from Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Shawn Smith, and a video message from Tim Tebow and other special guests. During the Drive-in Celebration, guests will enjoy dinner while listening to KMHT 103.9 FM in their vehicle.
The Honored Guest registration is now available online at https://ibcmarshall.com/lift-ministry
To find out more about Night to Shine, visit timtebowfoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine .