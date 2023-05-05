Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall will be hosting a free block party on Saturday, May 6 at the Marshall Early Childhood Center.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the church will be hosting a family friendly block party with free food, games, an outside playground and special activities for the community.
The block party is a part of the church’s initiative to partner with local schools in the area to celebrate with the community, and with this year’s partnership with the Marshall Early Childhood Center, the church will have partnered with every elementary school at least once.
“We’re going to have food for everyone there, we’re going to have some face painting and even crafts for them to do and take home,” said Immanuel Baptist Church Missions and Outreach Pastor Clayton Bennett. “They’ll be able to play on the playground and have some various skill games and just enjoy some time in their community.”
Alongside the free food and activities, there will also be a Kona Ice available for everyone in attendance to have snow cones.
Immanuel Baptist Church began their Love Week initiative in 2020 to bring different projects throughout Marshall in a one-week span to celebrate together, and this also started their partnership with different schools to host block parties.
“At the end of the day, our goal with this is to celebrate Jesus,” said Bennett. “I think one of the best ways we can do that is giving people opportunities to be around the people that they live around each day, meet some new faces, and build relationships that might not have been there before.”
The Immanuel Baptist Church block party is open to the public. The Marshall Early Childhood Center located at 1600 Meadow St. in Marshall.