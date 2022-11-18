Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Bridge Church to host Pentrist Night Friday
The Bridge Church of Marshall is co-hosting Pentrist Night. Guests will recreate wooden Christmas trees that can be used in home decor. or given as gifts. They will be provided both a 10-inch and 12-inch tree along with a variety of Christmas themed papers to use as well as paint and the tools needed to customize your project.
Cookies, hot coco and coffee will be available to enjoy while working on your project.
Cost is $20 and must be prepaid to reserve a limited seat. Proceeds will go to The Bridge Church Women’s Ministry. Ages 12 and up.
Harrison County Republican Women meeting Nov. 18
The Harrison County Republican Women meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at Marshall Elks Lodge, located at 411 E. Austin St. The guest speaker is Cathy Lay, chaplain of the Harrison County Republican Women and a USAF veteran. Lunch will be catered by Jose Tequila. Fee is $13. Call (903) 578-4952 to RSVP.
Hallsville City Hall hosting Angel Tree
Hallsville City Hall is hosting an Angel Tree this year. Stop by and pick up an angel to make a local child’s Christmas merry.
Breakthrough Crusade is Nov. 17-18
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have their annual Breakthrough Crusade Nov. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The speakers will be Thursday: Bishop Jeronn Williams of Decatur, Georgia; and Friday: Apostle Herman Murray of Dallas.
Carver Community Pathways sets Turkey Trot Nov. 19
Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization (CPR) will host a Turkey Trot, Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the nonprofit, located in the former Karnack school on 14109 FM 134 in Karnack. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. All fitness levels are welcome to join in the Fun Walk. Water and snacks will be provided. On-site registration is available. Registration fee is $5 or three non-perishable food items to contribute to the food drive. A Prize will be awarded for best turkey-themed sweater/shirt. A Chromebook will be raffled off on-site. Proceeds will benefit community programs and local families.
St. Mary BC celebrates 152nd anniversary
St. Mary Baptist Church, located on 1512 Peach Orchard Road in Marshall, will be celebrating their 152nd church anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:15 p.m. Rev. Billy Sanders of Colquitt Baptist Church in Vivian, Louisiana will be the guest speaker.
James Chapel BC to host musician appreciation service
James Chapel Baptist Church on Marshall/Leigh Road in Marshall, will host a special musician appreciation service for Choir Pianist Jamal Lewis on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
Tabernacle CME to host anniversary service
Tabernacle CME Church, 2200 County Road 326 in DeBerry, will host a church anniversary service on Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker is Minister Richard White of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.
Open Arms Foundation seeks sponsors for Christmas toy drive
Open Arms Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, is gearing up for its sixth annual Christmas drive and is seeking sponsors to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need. Anyone willing to donate to the cause may call organizer Shereka Newson at (903) 472-1846 or co-organizer Candance Pierce at (903) 263-6533.
East Texas Baptist University theatre presents White Christmas
East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall. The show is centered around veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical worthy of year-round productions.
The show is directed and choreographed by Natalie Wilson with musical direction by Judith Shelton, and is conducted by Dr. Nathan Phillips. The curtain will rise for evening performances on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. General Admission tickets are $10. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to buy or reserve tickets, visit www.ETBU.edu/box-office.
Marriage enrichment seminar planned Dec. 2
Eastern Hills Church of Christ is offering a marriage enrichment seminar, “The Mystery of Marriage,” on Dec. 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. until noon. There is no cost and child care is provided. Register at ehcoc.org.
Provisions for J.C. to host 19th annual toy giveaway
Provisions for J.C., Inc. will have their 19th Annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
Provisions for J.C. Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit community based organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance. Each year they provide over 400 toys to individuals in the community.
The toy drive is open to residents in Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Jefferson, Linden, Waskom and Shreveport. Applying is simple just fill out a form or email or fax a request with your name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions to (903) 935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com.
New Town Neighborhood Association meets second Tuesdays
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December. The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
The Nov. 8 meeting of the association will also be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Help available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Wesley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Wesley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.