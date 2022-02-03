As the commemoration of national Black History Month kicks off, the newly-established African American Celebration Committee is set to present the city’s inaugural Black History Month parade, slated for 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 in downtown Marshall.
“This will be the first in Marshall, and we’re going to make it an annual event,” said African American Celebration Committee (AACC) founder, Sharon Johnson.
Johnson, an educator who coordinated annual Black History Month talent shows and programs in the past, said she was inspired to bring back a celebration this year to Marshall and sought volunteers to form the AACC.
“With the COVID pandemic, I didn’t think it was wise to go inside of a building with as many people, so I decided to go ahead and just do a Black History Month parade,” said Johnson. “I knew I couldn’t do it all by myself, so I called several people and we formed this committee, which we call ourselves the African American Celebration Committee. We elected officers, and that’s pretty much how we got started.”
The committee is diverse, consisting of a few elected officials, educators and local citizens of various facets. Latasha Campbell serves as president; Kourtney Calloway is vice president.
“Our mission is basically just to highlight African American culture, the heritage and unity,” said Johnson, the founder. “We want to showcase the best and the brightest in our community and commemorate the legacy of our ancestors.”
For the parade, Campbell said the committee is reaching out to various groups, including churches, drill teams, bands, trail riders, civic organizations, cheerleaders, colleges and more to participate.
“We’re excited, of course, just to be able to bring the community all together and do something different that will be an annual thing,” said Campbell.
The parade will begin in downtown Marshall and will follow the same route as the annual Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade. Entries are being accepted now through Feb. 18. Entry fees vary, according to the type of entry.
“There are different amounts, depending on the type of group that you are,” explained Calloway. “If you’re just in your individual vehicle or you’re riding a motorcycle or something like that, there is a fee of $10. If you’re a marching group or a walking group it’s $25, and if you have truck and trailer that’s $35.”
Anyone wishing to participate may pick up an application from the NAACP office, located at 103 Young St., from 3 to 5 p.m., or from A Fast Response Bail Bonds, at 201 W. Pinecrest Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This year’s theme is ‘Black Health and Wellness,’ which basically pays homage to medical scholars and healthcare providers,” said Johnson. “The theme is especially timely as we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and basically it’s just showing the disproportionately number of minority communities that have been affected by this pandemic.”
Johnson said the AACC looks forward to sponsoring the parade annually and hopes to make the celebration bigger and better with more activities, such as a festival, in the future.
“We just want to make this African American History Month Parade unforgettable,” she said. “Our goal, moving forward, as a group, is just basically to enhance awareness locally of the rich heritage through a communitywide celebration.
“We just want to highlight the contributions of local and national people of color, and increase the understanding of our history,” she added. “I’m a history person, so I get excited.”
“I always used to tell my students: There is no American history without African American history. And I think Black history should be taught and celebrated year-round and not just one month each year,” said Johnson.
Calloway said they encourage the public to join them in the celebration this year.
“This was Sharon’s brainchild and she brought all of us in, and she’s been so organized and so wonderful. I have no doubt in my mind that it’s going to be a really, really great event,” said Calloway.
“I think that it is a great event for local people and people from surrounding areas,” said Calloway. “No matter what color they are, they can appreciate what something like this has to offer — learning something new and seeing so many groups come together.
“We’re really, really happy about this year’s theme; and it’s right on time with the way that our community has been affected in recent years by the pandemic and everything,” she added. “So we’re just really excited to be able to share this and have other people. We look for each year to just get better and better.”
For more information about participation in the inaugural parade, call Sharon Johnson at (903) 407-2680.