The inaugural Boogie Woogie Fest takes place Saturday and Sunday in Marshall.
The festival will be held behind the old Coca Cola building on North Washington Avenue. The venue entrance is on Mason Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic.
Admission is $20 for a single day ticket or $30 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at https://www.boogiewoogie.org.
Parking is available at Craig Furniture and Appliances, located at 303 W. Grand Ave. and the Harrison Country Appraisal District, located at 201 W. Grand Ave. There also will be street parking available near the event, and parking lots are available downtown south on Washington Avenue near the courthouse and north on Washington Avenue near the historic train depot.
The new festival will play on the historical roots of Boogie Woogie, which is a musical style that harkens back to music that was created by Marshall’s Black citizens using the sounds of the railway as inspiration to a new type of music full of strong beats.
Boogie Woogie has, since that time, inspired and incorporated itself into a wide range of other genres, including in country, gospel, blues, jazz, rock and so much more.
“Marshall and the surrounding areas have played a vital but largely under-appreciated role in the evolution of many of the styles of music that are so popular today throughout the world. We want people from all over to learn about the rich musical heritage of this area, and have a great time in the process,” organizer Alan Loudermilk said previously.
Loudermilk is one of the members of the newly-founded Boogie Woogie Corporation, which is the nonprofit tasked with the creation of the festival.
The fest is planned for noon to dusk, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17. It will be family-friendly, with something to do for all ages.
A special performance by the students of the Marshall Fine Arts Academy, led by Elena Sleazina, will kick off Saturday’s concerts, and the Wiley College A Cappella Choir will start Sunday’s activities with gospel music.
Additional artists to perform throughout the event include Jason D. Williams, Linda Gail Lewis, Wayne Hancock, Katie Shore, Scott Biram and, of course, Marshall’s own Dale Watson and the Lone Stars.
Along with a wide range of music performed throughout the event, a kid’s zone will also be available during the festival. That will include a bounce house, face painting and even an instrument petting zoo.
The petting zoo is a unique experience, where children and their families can visit a tent where a wide range of instruments will be available for them to try. A musician will even be on site to help children learn how to properly use the instruments, and to try out whatever they like.
Chicken bingo will also be played throughout the festival, along with a range of food trucks on site for the community to enjoy during the event.