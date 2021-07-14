The Texas Agrilife Harrison County Extension Agency is gearing up for its inaugural Extension Fest, complete with a 5K race and Color Fun Run as a fun way to highlight extension programs.
The event is set for Sept. 11 in downtown Marshall, at Telegraph Park.
“We’ll be showcasing different things the extension offers,” said Kelsie Hopkins, the local extension agency’s administrative secretary and organizer of the event. “We’ll also have enrollment packets, information on what each club does and their purpose.”
Registration for the 5K is currently available online now through Sept. 9. Participants can sign up at: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Marshall/ExtensionFest5KFunRun. The registration fee is currently $15.
Additionally, the extension agency is currently looking for sponsors for the Color Fun Run.
“We’re looking for a $500 sponsor for the Color Fun Run, and they’ll be welcome to set up an information table,” said Hopkins.
All ages can sign up for the 5K or Color Fun Run.
“There is only one sign up,” said Hopkins. “For the price you pay, you can run one or both.”
A T- shirt (youth to adult sizes) is included. There will be awards for the 5K Run.
“This is our very first Extension Festival,” said Hopkins. “We just can’t wait.”
This year’s Extension Festival is made possible, thanks to a $5,000 event grant awarded to the local agency by Go Texan.
Through a partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture, the grant program provides funding to Go Texan partners that host events to promote Texas products & businesses.
“Each club (of the local agency) will also have their own type of fundraiser, so with our grant we’re going to be able to rent a few things like dunk booths, bounce houses and cotton candy machines, so each club will have a fundraiser with that type of stuff,” said Hopkins.
Funds raised from the 5K and Color Fun Run will benefit the agency’s 4H program.
“They do the event grant every year through Go Texans, but there’s no guarantee you’ll get the grant, said Hopkins. Thus, “proceeds will go straight to the Harrison County general l4H fund for events in the future.”
The 5K Run will kick off the occasion, starting early that morning prior the festival. The extension agency is thrilled to be able to host the Extension Fest in conjunction with the Main Street Marshall Second Saturday lineup.
“Second Saturday will be going on and the Farmer’s Market will be set up,” said Hopkins. “The Chamber asked us to extend the event from 1-3, so it can (precede) the car show.”
Local firefighters are also slated to conduct their 9/11 Memorial Stair-climb the same morning in downtown Marshall.
Thus, “after our run, we’ll divert the attention over that way, because it’s all about Harrison County. It’s not just about us,” said Hopkins.
The extension agency is excited about the festival and encourages all to mark the date and make plans to participate.
Giving a brief synopsis of what the extension program is, Hopkins noted that the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency with a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. The program reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs.
“Some of our major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts, conserving water use in homes, landscapes, and production and agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management,” she explained.
Hopkins further noted that AgriLife Extension demonstrates the latest technology and best practices to improve the state’s food and fiber system, which serves all Texas consumers and contributes nine percent of the gross domestic product. Statewide, the primary youth program, Texas 4-H, engages approximately 600,000 youth annually in learning projects, leadership development, and community service.
“We are home to many groups and organizations you very well may have heard of – Farmer’s Market, Master Gardeners, Quilt club, TEEA Ladies, 4-H and much more,” Hopkins noted. “We have created this event to bring the community in and get involved in our organization.
“There is a home for everyone in extension,” she said. “Please join us September 11 in downtown Marshall.”
Anyone interested in volunteering may call the extension office or Kelsie Hopkins at 903-935-8413.
The local county extension agency staff include: Matt Garrett, agriculture and natural resources county agent; Louraiseal McDonald, family and community health county agent; Denise Lee, office manager; and Kelsie Hopkins, administrative secretary.