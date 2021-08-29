The Marshall Public Library recently hosted its first Homeschool Resource Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26. Homeschool families learned about available resources, services and extracurricular opportunities from area agencies.
Participating agencies included Boy Scouts, Elena’s Music Studio, Girl Scouts, Hallsville Homeschool Co-op, Harrison County Historical Museum, Healthcare Express, HIPPY (Home Instruction for Parents of Pre-school Youngsters), Michelson Museum of Art, Starr Family Home Historic Site, Sewing Class at Central Baptist, Student HireAbility Navigation Program, Texas A&M Forestry Service and Texas AgriLife Extension.
As part of the event, homeschool families participated in a curriculum swap bringing new, used, and unwanted curriculum and exchanging these for materials that meet current and future learning needs. Activities were available for kids and tweens while parents heard from guest speaker Gwen Brimhall who shared her experiences with homeschooling her children.
The traditional “Back-to-Homeschool” photo op was set up in the children’s area as well.
For information about current and future library programs, resources, or services, individuals are encouraged call the library at (903) 935-4465, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org,or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.