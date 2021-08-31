The Harrison County Hispanic Lions Club held its inaugural Turning Heads Car and Truck Show, and back to school bash, on Saturday at Marshall High School.
President of the Hispanic Lions Club Orlando Valle said that the event was held in conjunction with the Marshall Headturners Car Club, and is the first of many annual events the organizations plan to host.
Community members came out to the high school parking lot on Saturday to see the array of vehicles that entered into the show. Additionally, Valle said that the organization worked to make the event a family affair, offering plenty to keep both children and adults busy.
A bounce house was available for children throughout the day, as well as live music. Food trucks also set up shop during the show to offer an array of food to attendees.
“This is our inaugural show, we hope to have more in the future,” Valle said, “The event went well and we had a good turnout for our first show.”
Community members can keep up with the latest information from the Harrison County Hispanic Lions Club on Facebook, including information on the next planned car show event.