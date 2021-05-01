UNCERTAIN — A proposed increase in local sales and use tax passed in the city of Uncertain, Saturday, with 75 percent of the vote.
The adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent passed with a 15 to 5 vote.
The city council voted back in January to propose to increase the sales tax from 1 percent to 2 percent on the May 1 ballot. The motion was made by Councilwoman Trish Jones, and seconded by Councilman Bub Mueller, according to the minute meetings.
The item was the only consideration on the ballot for the city of Uncertain’s May 1 election. City Secretary Judy VanDeventer said they are hoping to get some funding to help maintain streets.
“Streets are a main concern, although we’re hoping to get a grant to help with our streets too, but we won’t know,” Van Deventer explained previously. “Our application is not due until May 3.
“But we haven’t raised our tax at all, so we thought now was the time to do that so we could get some funds set aside, because streets and drainage are high to do,” Van Deventer added. “And for a little town that doesn’t have a big budget, there’s not much you can do without additional money.”
“That’s the main priority. We’re not dedicating it to that, but that’s why we’re needing it,” she said of the additional funds to hopefully help maintain streets.
For the election, a total of 17 of 100 eligible voters cast ballots during early voting; only three turned out for Election Day.
City of Jefferson
In the city of Jefferson, Ward 1 incumbent Jim Finstrom ran unopposed, garnering 17 votes.
Ward 2 councilwoman Tyrani Braddock and challenger Robin Moore tied, both securing 20 votes.
In Ward 3, former councilman and Jefferson Economic Development Corporation board member Richard Turner unseated incumbent Victor Perot with 82 to 78 votes.