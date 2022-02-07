Harrison County Democratic Party chair, Maxine Golightly, wants to continue to help enhance the visibility of the party in the county, which is one of the reasons she’s running for re-election in the March 1 Primary.
“[I want] to keep a Democratic presence in Harrison County, to let Harrison County Democrats know there are Democrats in Harrison County,” said Golightly. “I know majority officeholders are Republican, but I want to keep a presence here.”
She will be running against candidate, Rhys Blavier, in the March 1 Democratic Primary. Boasting more than 40 years as a volunteer in the Democratic Party, Golightly first became involved campaigning for candidates through phone banking.
“All my work has been simply volunteering for over 40 years,” she said, noting she’s been volunteering in campaigns since 1979. “I started phone banking. I worked for a telephone company, Communication Workers of America. We were back then, as we still are today, trying to elect Democrats.”
“You want to make sure people get education and have good healthcare,” she said. “So I started making phone calls and I just continued to volunteer.”
“I’ve never been paid to do any type of political work. I do it because I like it, and because somebody has to do it,” said Golightly. “For that reason, I like the people that I’m working with and it’s about helping get elected qualified people.”
Golightly served as a union president for the local Communication Workers of America for about six years. She recalled spending endless hours at the East Texas Central Labor Council’s union hall, not only making phone calls but assembling campaign signs for various candidates such as former US Congressman Max Sandlin. The first presidential campaign she worked on was for Lloyd Bentsen Jr., the Democratic nominee for vice president in 1988, running on a ticket with Michael Dukakis.
“We’d get off from work at 5 p.m., start working at Union Hall making phone calls, putting out signs,” said Golightly. “We used to have a sign day and had 20 to 30 people putting signs out and we made the signs. We made signs and we put them up, in just about every county.”
“That’s where we’d go and candidates would come by. They didn’t have to worry about getting the signs out — we were going to get them out. We worked as groups because we believed in the candidates that we were supporting.”
Most of her political involvement was as a member of the Committee on Political Education through the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest federation of unions in the country.
“My background is political, getting involved trying to elect people that are concerned about working people, living wages, education, healthcare, keeping rural hospitals and things like that,” said Golightly. “It seems that Democrats are the one, to me, personally, that care about giving a helping hand.”
“One of the things the AFL-CIO’s passionate about was getting people, helping elect, basically, Democrats. But, it’s simply a volunteer job, and I like what I do,” she said. “I would love to bring people along that are going to be looking out for the future.”
Golightly, a Hallsville native, said she works diligently, volunteering in the party because she not only believes in the candidates, but enjoys it.
“I enjoy the people I work with and to know that we’re going to elect people that are going to represent the people that you are concerned with [is rewarding],” the incumbent said.
In the Democratic party, Golightly started out as a precinct chair in Hallsville, and served as precinct chair from 1990 to 2009. She’s served as a delegate to the state convention since 1988.
“I’ve gone to all different kind of meetings, elections. I don’t think I’ve missed a state convention since 1990,” the incumbent said.
Platform
Golightly said she’s passionate about education, healthcare and getting people engaged, concerning their best interest.
“I encourage people to attend the local meetings. When people are having meetings in your city, get out there and listen because it affects you,” she said. “Get involved. Go to city council meetings, run for city council, go to your school board meetings, run for your school board, become members of the volunteer boards, historical committee, get involved in politics locally because that’s where it starts. You find out what needs to be done and how you can help to get it done.”
Golightly said she would also like to see communitywide meetings, regardless of party affiliation, to keep citizens informed on pertinent issues.
Golightly said one of her goals as party chair is to get more youth and young adults engaged in the political process. She has tried to get more youth engaged by conducting voter registration drives at Wiley College and in school districts throughout the county.
“Kids are no longer taught civics, so a lot of them don’t know what it means. It affects you, but you don’t know how to get it done,” she said. “We as a party, we need to try to get the information out to the people, let them know how it affects you.”
Thus, “every election cycle we’re there trying to get students registered. Let’s get out there and let’s get people to help. Do it for the future. It’s going to affect your kids. Our forefathers before us, they were abused trying to get the right to vote.”
Even in her own childhood Golightly learned the importance of voting as she grew up watching her father pay a poll tax in order to exercise his right to vote.
“There were people that would come out to the churches, they would explain to the people this is who you should vote for,” she said. “The first thing you had to do was pay that $2 poll.”
“They couldn’t afford it, but somehow or another they came up with that $2,” she said. “And my dad always stressed the importance of voting, so it just became a part of me.”
“I just became passionate about getting qualified people elected, and the way to do that was to put in your time,” said Golightly. “It’s not personal [gain] — it’s just to help the community and the people in your area, and surrounding area.”
As Democratic Party chair, Golightly said she also strives to encourage higher Democratic turnout for elections, and push for voters to utilize all opportunities to vote, including early voting.
“My major goal, as chair, is to have Democrats turnout and vote in your own best interest, and turn out the vote for the Democratic candidates all the way down the line,” she added. “Go to the meetings where candidates are gathering and talk to them one-on-one. That way, you find out if this person represents what affects me and my life and the future of my children, so you can make your own decision. That’s my main thing is to vote for the person. Just about everybody has the opportunity to go online and see what they stand for.”
The incumbent also welcomes any ideas to help progress the party.
“Give me a call, tell me what you’re thinking and we’ll try to get it implemented,” said Golightly.
Bio
Golightly retired from Southwestern Bell after 31 years. She is married to Herbert Golightly, a Pirkey Power plant retiree. She’s the mother of two daughters who live in Mesquite, and grandmother of four grandsons.
Additionally, the incumbent is serves as an elder of Sweet Home Church of Christ. She’s also a volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and is a former member of the Harrison County Historical Commission.