Three incumbents officially filed for office Tuesday for the upcoming 2022 Republican Party Primary, Party Chair Lee Lester announced.
Incumbents that filed were District Clerk Sherry Griffis, District Attorney Reid McCain and Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black.
Griffis is seeking her seventh term in office. McCain is seeking his second term. Judge Black is seeking his third term.
Harrison County Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly previously advised anyone interested in filing as a candidate in the Democratic Party’s primary to call (903) 918-0521.
Countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Filing for both the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries opened Nov. 13. Filing ends at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13. All applications must be notarized.