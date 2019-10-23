The jury trial of a Hallsville man accused of exposing his genitals to a young neighbor kicked off in the 71st Judicial District Court Tuesday, with Judge Brad Morin presiding.
In the case, the defendant, 36-year-old Nathanial Erwin Ferrell, was indicted for three counts of indecency with a child by exposure. According to the indictment, with the intent to arouse or gratify his sexual desire, the defendant allegedly exposed his genitals, knowing that a child younger than age 17 was present.
The child, who was 8 at the time, made her outcry in July 2017, following the third reported incident. She took the stand on Tuesday, testifying how the defendant would sit on the couch in loose basketball shorts and pull the shorts from the bottom up to reveal his private part. She said that occurred twice in that particular manner and once while walking down the hallway.
The victim would go to the defendant’s home regularly to play with his son, who was around the same age. She said before the incident she considered the defendant a nice person who would give her popsicles.
The Outcry
The defendant’s mother also took the stand, recalling the day she learned of the allegations. The mother said her family had a good relationship with the defendant’s parents, whom the defendant lived with. Since they owned a daycare, she would often use them for childcare services. Her daughter also enjoyed swimming in their pool, but wasn’t allowed to go there if the matriarch of the house wasn’t home nor if the defendant’s son wasn’t there to play.
The mother said she learned of the indecency allegations while eating dinner one evening, right after her daughter had returned from the defendant’s home.
“They were telling us about their day and (the victim) was shifting and mumbling,” the mother recalled.
Because the family has a rule about what’s appropriate and inappropriate to discuss while at the dinner table, her daughter was initially hesitant to speak, she shared.
“She kept saying it’s inappropriate and I can’t say it at the table,” the mother recalled.
That’s when she finally shouted out the word “penis,” her mother said.
Dismissing the others from the table, the mother said she and her husband inquired about the reason behind her statement.
“We asked what’s going on. Something’s going on. You just don’t say that all of a sudden,” the mother recounted. “She sat there and started crying and said: ‘I saw Mr. Nathan’s penis.’”
After confirmation from the child that it wasn’t an accidental incident, the parents called to report the allegations to police.
“We were worried that maybe it was an accident; that’s why we asked so many questions. The she told me about a couch with the same thing (happening) and I said, well that’s not an accident,” the mother said.
“She was upset. She was scared to tell us. She didn’t want to get him in trouble.”
She shared that her daughter was having nightmares about the trial.
“We had a conversation with her and the conversation included you may tell the truth and they may not believe you,” the mother said.
Responding to questions from defense attorney Brendan Roth about the victim’s prior anger before the alleged incidents, the mother noted that it mostly stemmed from having an absent biological father.
When asked by Roth if she embellishes things, the mother said “as much as any 8-year-old would, yes.”
The mother also revealed to jurors that her daughter recently told her that the defendant told her about the act of “sex” before.
Investigator/ Interviewer Testimonies
Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigator David Barnett also took the stand Tuesday, noting that he along with another officer responded to the indecency report on July 30, 2017. He recalled how disturbed the parents were by the allegations.
“They were upset; they were shocked,” Barnett said.
Christie Glenn-Moore, program director at the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center also testified, noting that she conducted a forensic interview with the child a day after her outcry.
“She spoke about seeing Mr. Nathan’s (private part) on three occasions,” Glenn-Moore said. “For the first time and most recent time, it was in a game room where there’s an X-box and a TV. She talked about Mr. Nathan sitting on the couch, pulling his pants leg up …and his penis would be out; it would be popping up.”
Glenn-Moore said she also spoke of seeing “pee”.
“She was consistent,” Glenn-Moore said, noting the victim told her that the defendant’s father was in the house, in the living room the day the incident occurred in the game room.
Questioning Glenn-Moore, Roth, representing the defendant, noted that he noticed something with the victim’s report that he’s never seen before — that is a victim responding to “maybe” when asked by a forensic interviewer if they promised to tell about things that are true.
When asked by Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood if she felt the child was telling the truth in her interview, Glenn-Moore said she does.
“The forensic interview with the child is about identifying if she knows the difference between a truth and a lie,” said Glenn-Moore. “She promised to tell me the truth. There’s no reason for me to believe this child did not tell the truth.”
In her testimony Tuesday, HCSO Investigator Cindy Black said the defendant, Ferrell, corroborated nearly everything the child said about the allegations, from what he wore — “even the point where his dad mentioned she needed to go.”
“He continually said: ‘I never intentionally showed it to her.’ He continually said: ‘And if it happened, it was an accident,’” said Black.
She said he confirmed that he doesn’t wear underwear all the time underneath his basketball shorts.
“He even said they had a good relationship,” said Black, expounding that she thought it was odd for him to describe his and an 8-year-old’s acquaintance as a ‘relationship.’
When asked by Roth if she ever went to the home to see if the game room could be viewed from the living room where the defendant’s father was said to be during the time of the second alleged incident, the detective said no and confirmed that it wouldn’t make a difference.
Defendant Interview
In his interview with Captain Marty Latham, who was over the HCSO criminal investigation division at the time, Ferrell reiterated the things he had told Black.
“I told Ms. Black…there was no indication that I knew she had seen,” Ferrell said.
“I do wear basketball shorts all the time. I don’t wear underwear under my basketball shorts all the time. I didn’t think she saw anything,” he chuckled.
Ferrell told the investigator that he was raised around children his whole life, particularly since his parents had a daycare. The defendant teased that the victim was his son’s “little girlfriend” and comes over all the time. He mentioned some things he felt were odd about the child, including her allegedly watching videos of cats being killed.
“This is all like a freaking Twilight Zone,” Ferrell told Latham. “It’s just very humiliating, man.”
Ferrell noted that he’s always been careful about his private part revealing itself from his pants.
“I never had to really worry about it,” he said, asking if he needed to get a lawyer.
He further declared that “all the little girls got a crush on me,” and claimed that he caught the victim in the case spying on him while using the bathroom before.
“There was a crack in the door. I saw an eyeball,” he said. “I said you don’t spy on people, especially little boys.”
Ferrell told the detective that he told his parents about the alleged spying.
“I’ve done a lot of wrong things in my life, but this…like I said I ain’t no pervert,” he told Latham.
On the stand, Latham pointed out the inconsistencies in Ferrell’s interviews.
“With the interview he gave me he did say he had noticed his (private part) had stuck out his shorts, but he had covered it up, but didn’t (think she saw it). With Cindy Black, three days prior, he said there’s absolutely no way that happened, but with me he said maybe,” Latham told the jury.
The trial continues today in the 71st District Courtroom.