UNCERTAIN — As patriots gear up to celebrate America’s annual birthday, several events are also slotted around the East Texas area.
Uncertain
The Uncertain Independence Day Floating Parade held each year at Caddo Lake will take to the waters at 4:30 p.m. on July 4 when line up begins at the Bradley Canal bridge.
Boats are welcome to join the parade and register by joining the line at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will kick off at 5 p.m. Parade judges will be set up at Johnson’s Ranch, with live music provided by Tildon Gillum.
Guests are invited to bring a chair or a blanket and come enjoy the beauty of Caddo Lake while celebrating Independence Day with the floating parade.
Bear Creek Smokehouse
Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall will celebrate its Fourth of July Fireworks Show and event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Bear Creek Smokehouse, located at 10857 Highway 154 in Marshall.
The event will feature live music by Pepper Holt, as well as cornhole games, a bubble machine and a photo booth provided by Healthcare Express. Guests can also take hayrides where they will have a chance to pet and feed animals.
The fireworks show will begin just after 9 p.m. Guests will have the chance to purchase sausage dogs, turkey legs and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as ice cream, milkshakes and popsicles.
Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the free, family friendly event.
Jefferson
The 29th annual Jefferson Salutes America event hosted by the Krewe of Hebe was given the green light on Monday by the Marion County Commissioners, despite a recent burn ban that was put in place. The event’s annual fireworks show was given the go ahead by the court.
The event, which brings together area nonprofits, school organizations and businesses, will see a host of activities in downtown Jefferson in honor of the Fourth of July holiday. The event will also include the annual Bake Sale auction benefiting the Jefferson Carnegie Library’s children’s program. Other organizations which set up benefit booths at the event each year include the Jefferson High School cheerleaders, the Strutters drill team and Color Guard, as well as the Boy Scouts and Jefferson Royalty.
The 29th annual Jefferson Salutes America is free and open to the public. The downtown Jefferson event will kick off at 5 p.m. on July 4 and run through the fireworks show after the sun sets.
The fun begins with a children’s trike/bike parade at 6:05 p.m., with special guest Uncle Sam himself making an appearance. The annual Fireworks Finale will kick off about 9:30 p.m. or when it gets dark and they will be launched over the waters of the Big Cypress Bayou, by the downtown bridge.
The booths and vendors, as well as the Bake Sale will be set up at Otstott Park in downtown Jefferson, at the corners of West Lafayette Street and North Vale Street.
The Welcome Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance will be held at 6 p.m. at Otstott Park, followed by the Ice Cream Championship Judging at 6:15 p.m., and the Bake Sale benefiting the Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library at 6:30 p.m. on July 4.
The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Otstott Park Gazebo. The festivities wrap up before the fireworks show with the Quaker State 500 Duck Race at 9:15 p.m.
Guests are invited to attend the events, visit the booths hosted by area organizations and nonprofits and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the fireworks show at the end of the night.