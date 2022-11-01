A Harrison County grand jury has indicted a Marshall man for assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from another officer while incarcerated at the Harrison County Jail.
According to count one the indictment, on Aug. 20, the defendant, Sterling Zavon-Lorenzo Johnson allegedly caused bodily injury to jailer Daniel Young by knocking the jailer to the floor as the jailer was attempting to retrieve the defendant’s food tray.
Regarding county two of the indictment, on the same day, the defendant reportedly intentionally, knowingly and with force attempted to take a stun gun away from officer Christian Chavez, an employee at Harrison County Jail.
Deadly Conduct, Discharging Firearms
The grand jury indicted several people for either deadly conduct or discharging firearm charges. Rodney Tyrone Stafford Jr., 22, of Marshall, along with co-defendant Tyler Rashad Hooper, 25, of Marshall, were indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity and deadly conduct/discharging firearm. According to their indictments the alleged deadly conduct occurred on May 25, 2021. Their indictments allege that the two discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a vehicle, and that they were reckless as to whether the vehicle was occupied at the time.
Daquan Rondell Collins, 25, of Marshall, was indicted for deadly conduct/discharging firearm. According to his indictment, on April 3, 2021, Collins allegedly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a habitation and was reckless as to whether the habitation was occupied.
Eric Shakur Lavigne , 18, of Marshall, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and deadly conduct/discharging firearm. According to his indictment, on Jan. 19, Lavigne allegedly knowingly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a habitation and was reckless as to whether the home was occupied.
Machete Attack
Derrick Beron McCowan, 39, of Marshall, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to his indictment, on Aug. 23, McCowan allegedly caused bodily injury to a man by cutting him with a machete.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, the incident allegedly occurred in a Wood Street apartment following a verbal argument over a pair of glasses that McCowan accused the alleged victim of stealing. Officers observed a wound on the victim’s forearm consistent with a cut wound. Officers located the machete inside of the defendant’s bedroom, hidden underneath a mattress.
Others indicted for the October term were:
- Belisha Renee Turner, 61, of Waxahachie, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Kyle Clifford Wiley, 29, of Waskom, substance/item in correctional facility;
- Kennis Dwight Cobbins, 46, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Latricia Keree Wilson, 42, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 25, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Blake Anthony Harp, 35, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- SaDonna Da’Yeah Cooks, 22, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jon Pierre Hall, 39, of Euless, possession of a controlled substance;
- Edward Dewayne Taylor, 35, of Conroe, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brian Keith McAlister, 46, of Kilgore, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dennis Loren Powell, 51, of Mena, Arkansas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gary Michael Tiner II, 38, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Eric Derrell Jenkins, 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Martez Lavell Jones Jr., 22, of West Monroe, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, violation of protection order bias/prejudice with two or more previous convictions;
- Cameron Deshaun Payton, 20, of Marshall, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Wade Edward Heim, 38, of Jefferson, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Scott Alan Taylor, 35, of Jefferson, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Rocky Allan Burk, 43, of Grand Cane, Louisiana, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Christopher Joseph Stephenson, 19, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Norman Charles Roberts III, 64, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Amber Marie Pinnick, 21, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Tiffany Lashae Hall, 39, of Vivian, Louisiana, theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Tabatha Denise Davis, 54, of Longview, theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions;
- Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 33, of Bossier City, assault of a family member with a previous conviction;
- Brandon Lamar Alexander, 33, of Marshall, assault of a family member with a previous conviction;
- James Scott Kirkland, 47, of Karnack, assault of a family member with a previous conviction;
Travyon Dashun Stephenson, murder, engaged in organized criminal activity (Editor’s note: Stephenson was first indicted in June in connection with the March 30 shooting death of 20-year-old Akeivyon Diez McMillan at Powder Mill Cemetery and re-indicted in October due to a procedural error)