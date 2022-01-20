David Willard has officially stepped into the role as Marshall’s interim city manager, working to keep the city moving while councilmembers work to secure a permanent candidate for the position.
The Marshall City Council is currently in the process of hiring a permanent candidate for the position, according to Willard, who said community members can expect council to begin interviewing potential candidates as early as next month.
While he serves in the interim city manager position in Marshall, Willard said that his plan is to get to know the city, meeting with community members while simultaneously keeping the city’s planned projects on track.
“I’m here to make a seamless transition,” Williard said, “I know that the person who is lucky enough to get this permanent position will be ready to hit the ground running.”
Willard served as Longview City Manager for 10 years, retiring in 2017 after an over 40-year career in public service work.
Originally from Borger, Willard served for a number of years as the executive vice president of his family’s company Willard Oil and Gas Co., before being elected in 1990 as Hutchinson County Judge.
Willard served as county judge for five years, before resigning to become Borger city manager in 1995. He worked as city manager of Borger until 2002 before moving to Odessa to serve as assistant city manager there.
In 2007, Willard then joined staff at the City of Longview, where he spent the last 10 years of his formal career working to better the city.
Under his management, Longview completed a 2011 bond referendum for streets, opened an animal care and adoption center, updated its Comprehensive Plan and finished several capital improvement projects.
Willard retired in 2017, spending much of his time in retirement traveling with his family, visiting his two children and grandchildren, as well as going on a number of vacations.
However, it wasn’t too long before Willard said he started getting the urge to go back to service, which is when he began taking non-permanent positions as interim city manager.
“I don’t have too many hobbies, so it felt good to be productive and to go back to serving the community,” Willard said.
Marshall is the third interim position that Willard has taken since his retirement, serving both in Ennis and Dayton as interim city manager in the last five years.
“The plan was actually to take a break after I finished in Dayton, because the hardest thing about these interim positions is being away from home,” he said, “I would come home for the weekends but it isn’t the same.”
However, when the position of Marshall Interim City Manager became available, Willard said that the prospect intrigued him because he and his wife still live in Longview — making the job one that was close to home.
“Marshall is a great place, there’s a lot of history here and a ton of community support, I have been very impressed with the people of Marshall I have met thus far,” Willard said, “I appreciate the warm welcome everyone has given me.”
Willard said that the city could have a permanent replacement for the position before the end of March, since he will be taking a vacation during that time which will take him overseas.
“I told them during the interview process I would be unavailable during that time, however if something happens with COVID that could change our travel plans, and I am available to return after that trip if the need is there,” Willard said.