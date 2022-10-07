Country music stars from across the world are arriving in Marshall this week in preparation of the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, planned for Oct. 13 at Memorial City Hall.
Preston Taylor, the event coordinator, said that the first artist arrived in Marshall today, with over 20 international artists planned to be within the city before the end of the week.
By Tuesday, Oct. 12 Taylor said that more than 200 international guests will be staying in the Marshall area, which includes performers, bands and their friends and family traveling with them.
“One of our primary goals is to bring new people to Marshall businesses,” Taylor said, with performers and their guests encouraged coming early, and staying after the concert, to see what Marshall has to offer.
The concert competition will officially kick off on Oct. 12 with a presentation by the local ROTC cadets at 5:30 p.m., who will present flags from the 16 different nations represented in the event this year.
Taylor said that flags will be positioned around the historic Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall and will on display throughout the entire weekend of performances.
The competitive performances will begin the next day, running Thursday through Friday at Memorial City Hall. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m., with music planned to begin at 7 p.m.
Community members are also able to get a taste of what the concert will be about with planned free performances by four of the artists competing this year at Telegraph Park on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m.
“The featured artists include the winner of television’s Idol, Norway in 2014 and a band that holds two Gold Records. We are sure that this sample will entice everyone to buy admissions to the main show in Memorial City Hall Performance Center,” Taylor said.
This is the first year the international concert will be held in Marshall, with the event being held a number of years at an outdoor venue in Jefferson.
This year, however, Taylor said the organization decided to move its production to the recently restored Memorial City Hall in Marshall, bringing along with it hundreds of international guests.
“Texas Sounds is magic. It brings people together from the most diverse backgrounds and allows them to create bonds that last a lifetime,” Taylor said.
He said that the Marshall community has welcomed to the organization with open arms, with one resident even offering to host any international guests who may be on a tight budget to be sure they can visit for the performance.
“The result is two gentlemen from two of the most widely separated locations possible will be staying in the same home. Ingvar Olsen lives and works above the Arctic Circle. Ndu Ngucongo is from South Africa,” Taylor said, “These two men, from opposite ends of the earth, could never have met without Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards.”
Advance tickets can be purchased now at www.TexasSounds.org/2022-2 with tickets available for one night of the concert, as well as packages that discount all three nights of the event.
Taylor said that a small number of VIP tickets are also still available for purchase, which includes admission to the welcome party on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and an invitation to the champagne brunch that precedes the awards ceremonies on Sunday, Oct. 16.